Read on pagosadailypost.com
Related
pagosadailypost.com
Tina Peters’ Election Challenge Nets Three Additional Votes
This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.
pagosadailypost.com
Share Your Love of Hunting in Colorado, and Win Prizes Doing It
For the fourth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting. As a reward for hunters sharing their expertise and love of hunting, CPW created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part Four
While attempting to better understand one of the more complicated public issues in Colorado — the allocation of water — I happened upon a map posted on the Southwest Basins Roundtable website, showing the various watersheds in the southwest corner of Colorado. The San Juan River drainage; the...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Recount of Republican Primary Continues, with Lawsuits Filed
This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 1, 2022. The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed.
Comments / 0