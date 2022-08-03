Up Close & Personal With Oak Mountain Pediatric Dentistry’s Newest Dentist, Dr. Claire Walker!

Read on birmingham.momcollective.com
A teenager is fighting for his life after contracting a brain-eating amoeba at the beach with his family
Caleb Ziegelbauer, age 13, went to the hospital after experiencing headaches, fever, and hallucinations.
Person in Missouri hospitalized with rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
A patient in Missouri was diagnosed with a rare brain infection that’s caused by a brain-eating amoeba, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Thursday. The patient is being treated in an intensive care unit for the life-threatening infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to DHSS.
78% of Doctors Inflate Estimates of Medical Procedure Success
The success of multi-step medical procedures is often overestimated by doctors. Medical treatment is seldom simple, whether a woman is giving birth or a man is undergoing a cancer biopsy. An unanticipated problem might happen at any time, especially with treatments that involve numerous steps. However, recent research by experts...
Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead
New York researchers transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs. The experiments announced Tuesday come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig’s heart to save a dying Maryland man — sort of a rehearsal before scientists try again in the living. Among the lessons: Practice with the deceased is important. “We learned so much from the first one that the second one is much better,” said Dr. Nader Moazami, who led the operations at NYU Langone Health. “You stand there in awe” when the pig heart starts to beat in a human body.
63 years ago, she had pioneering open-heart surgery at age 4
At Susan Mangini's checkup at age 2, the doctor subbing for her pediatrician asked about the girl's heart murmur. Mangini's mother was stunned. No one had ever mentioned a problem with her daughter's heart. Doctors ultimately found the little girl had pulmonary stenosis, or a narrowing of the valve between...
