People who are perceived as high in self-control are subjected to robotic dehumanization

The narcissist-empath connection is frequently trodden ground in popular articles and blogs. It is believed that selfish narcissists and sensitive empaths are deeply attracted to one another. Empaths seek to save the narcissists while narcissists seek to use the empath for their own ends. It’s a vicious cycle that often leaves empathic individuals heartbroken and depleted. Yet, there is a personality that combines the selfish traits of the narcissist with the emotional intelligence of the empath. This type of person is known as a Dark Empath.

