ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

People who are perceived as high in self-control are subjected to robotic dehumanization

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.psypost.org

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation

Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
HEALTH
WebMD

‘Love Hormone’ No Help for Troubled Relationships: Study

Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding

Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Believing in Yourself

Self-efficacy is the confidence we have in our abilities in specific life domains. Finely-grained self-efficacy beliefs are more useful in predicting outcomes than global self-confidence measures. Self-efficacy is a key ingredient of self-regulation and achieving our goals. Years ago, right before starting on a big new project, I bought a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Dehumanization#Self Control#The Ohio State University#Purdue University
psychologytoday.com

3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices

Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
MENTAL HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

Would You Recognize These 9 Subtle Signs of Gaslighting?

You’re overreacting because no one’s ever loved you right. The words hit me hard. I haven’t ever been loved right in relationships — but this doesn’t feel right either. Am I overreacting? Am I easily triggered because of past relationships, or am I reacting to the current situation appropriately? I don’t know anymore.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bolivia: Of every 10 pregnant women, 2 test positive for Chagas in Tarija

The data from the Chagas Program show that in this first half of the year, 10 children were born with the disease. Likewise, they warn that in adults only 12% of those infected follow the treatment. To complete the first semester of the 2022 administration, the Departmental Health Service (Headquarters)...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Medical News Today

What to know about amphetamine addiction

Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
HEALTH
UPI News

All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What to know about avoidant personality disorder

Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

9 Traits of a Dark Empath

The narcissist-empath connection is frequently trodden ground in popular articles and blogs. It is believed that selfish narcissists and sensitive empaths are deeply attracted to one another. Empaths seek to save the narcissists while narcissists seek to use the empath for their own ends. It’s a vicious cycle that often leaves empathic individuals heartbroken and depleted. Yet, there is a personality that combines the selfish traits of the narcissist with the emotional intelligence of the empath. This type of person is known as a Dark Empath.
psychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder and the Drive Toward Self-Destruction

An inherent aspect of those with BPD is the drive to self-destruct, which acts as a chain to block them from success. They may act on the false belief that self-destruction will give them what they want. By tempering their self-destructive issues, people with BPD can find a better life...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

New longitudinal study links low religiosity to increased risk of Parkinson’s disease

According to a study published in the Journal of Religion and Health, low religiosity in adulthood is associated with an increased risk for developing Parkinson’s disease, among both England and United States populations. Numerous cross-sectional studies have found an association between Parkinson’s disease and low religiosity, engagement in religious...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness

We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy