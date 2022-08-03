People who are perceived as high in self-control are subjected to robotic dehumanization

Read on www.psypost.org
psychologytoday.com
Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation
Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
WebMD
‘Love Hormone’ No Help for Troubled Relationships: Study
Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.
psychologytoday.com
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Believing in Yourself
Self-efficacy is the confidence we have in our abilities in specific life domains. Finely-grained self-efficacy beliefs are more useful in predicting outcomes than global self-confidence measures. Self-efficacy is a key ingredient of self-regulation and achieving our goals. Years ago, right before starting on a big new project, I bought a...
psychologytoday.com
3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices
Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
Would You Recognize These 9 Subtle Signs of Gaslighting?
You’re overreacting because no one’s ever loved you right. The words hit me hard. I haven’t ever been loved right in relationships — but this doesn’t feel right either. Am I overreacting? Am I easily triggered because of past relationships, or am I reacting to the current situation appropriately? I don’t know anymore.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bolivia: Of every 10 pregnant women, 2 test positive for Chagas in Tarija
The data from the Chagas Program show that in this first half of the year, 10 children were born with the disease. Likewise, they warn that in adults only 12% of those infected follow the treatment. To complete the first semester of the 2022 administration, the Departmental Health Service (Headquarters)...
Medical News Today
What to know about amphetamine addiction
Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
Can narcissists change? We talked to diagnosed narcissists who claim they have
Narcissistic Personality Disorder is not curable, but that doesn't mean change is impossible. Two "self-reformed" narcissists answer your questions.
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
Phys.org
Bonobos receive consolation from bystanders when producing 'baby-like' signals to express their emotional distress
Psychologists from Durham University, UK have found in their study that bonobos produce a variety of signals including "baby-like" signals to strategically display distress when they are attacked by other bonobos. The researchers carried out this study on two bonobo groups comprising over 40 bonobos at the Lola ya Bonobo...
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
Medical News Today
What to know about avoidant personality disorder
Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
9 Traits of a Dark Empath
The narcissist-empath connection is frequently trodden ground in popular articles and blogs. It is believed that selfish narcissists and sensitive empaths are deeply attracted to one another. Empaths seek to save the narcissists while narcissists seek to use the empath for their own ends. It’s a vicious cycle that often leaves empathic individuals heartbroken and depleted. Yet, there is a personality that combines the selfish traits of the narcissist with the emotional intelligence of the empath. This type of person is known as a Dark Empath.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder and the Drive Toward Self-Destruction
An inherent aspect of those with BPD is the drive to self-destruct, which acts as a chain to block them from success. They may act on the false belief that self-destruction will give them what they want. By tempering their self-destructive issues, people with BPD can find a better life...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
PsyPost
New longitudinal study links low religiosity to increased risk of Parkinson’s disease
According to a study published in the Journal of Religion and Health, low religiosity in adulthood is associated with an increased risk for developing Parkinson’s disease, among both England and United States populations. Numerous cross-sectional studies have found an association between Parkinson’s disease and low religiosity, engagement in religious...
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
