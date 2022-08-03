Florida clergy lawsuits say abortion ban violates religious freedom

Read on www.foxnews.com
Florida prosecutor says he is planning a 'vigorous defense' after Gov. DeSantis suspended him
The Florida prosecutor who was suspended by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his refusal to charge doctors or abortion patients for illegally terminating pregnancies is vowing to put up a "vigorous defense" legally. DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren, a Democrat state attorney, on Aug. 4 during a news conference where he...
Gov. Abbott accused of ‘brutality,’ ‘human trafficking’ by columnist for busing illegal immigrants to NYC
Frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah ripped Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas., for busing illegal immigrants to New York City, which led Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to join in on the bashing of the red state on Twitter over the weekend. On Friday, Obeidallah tweeted out a report...
Democrats want to squeeze every dollar out of Americans’ pockets for their ‘wasteful’ spending: Rep. Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds provided insight on the impending results of Democrats' proposed spending bill as the ‘vote-a-rama’ continues, arguing that the passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" would be an "absolute tragedy" for Americans. REP. BYRON DONALDS:...
NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C., as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'. KEN PAXTON:...
NPR blasts GOP governors for busing illegal immigrants to DC ‘with no plan for what’s next’
NPR became the latest mainstream outlet to attack Republican governors for the growing migrant crisis in liberal cities. On Friday, NPR promoted their coverage of New York City and Washington D.C. struggling to handle increasing numbers of illegal immigrants being dropped off in their cities by Govs. Greg Abbott, Texas, and Doug Ducey, Ariz. The title of their article read "GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next."
Florida AG Moody hits back at liberal prosecutor's response to suspension by Gov. DeSantis
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that prosecutors must enforce the law, hitting back at suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. The Hillsborough County prosecutor was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for pledging not to charge abortion patients or their doctors for illegally terminating pregnancies. DESANTIS...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: ‘This is horrific’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after a second bus full of illegal migrants arrived at his doorstep. Adams gave a news conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he greeted an incoming bus of around 40 migrants — only 14 of whom disembarked in the Big Apple.
Gavin Newsom criticized over handling of California drought as farms languish
Gov. Gavin Newsom has mishandled California's severe, years-long drought during his time in office, while the state's farms face diminishing yields, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water," McCarthy, who represents a district in California's Central Valley,...
Peter Meijer says Democrat meddling in his GOP primary 'paints very telling picture' of US politics
Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., said Sunday that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) decision to meddle in the GOP House primary for Michigan's 3rd District was "risky" and "paints a very telling picture of where our politics are in 2022." Meijer joined CBS News' "Face the Nation," Sunday, following his...
Minnesota is getting lost to radical policies: Attorney general candidate
Jim Schultz, Minnesota attorney general candidate, explained what's turned Minneapolis into a "shooting range" and how liberal policies have been disastrous for the state Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." JIM SCHULTZ: It's been a painful few years in this state. I grew up in this state. I'm a fifth-generation Minnesotan...
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Liz Cheney would 'find it very difficult' to support DeSantis because of Trump similarities
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wouldn't commit to throwing her weight behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he were the GOP presidential candidate in 2024 because of his similarities to former President Donald Trump. "I think that Ron DeSantis has lined himself up almost entirely with Donald Trump, and I think...
Going after 'the little guy': Arizonans oppose billions in IRS funding as Sinema says she will support bill
Arizona residents are expressing their displeasure with the billions of dollars designated for boosting IRS enforcement as part of the massive Democrat-backed social spending and taxation bill agreed to by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., late Thursday evening. Sinema announced she would "move forward" with the bill, officially called the Inflation...
Georgia felon sentenced in mother-son multi-state fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles
A Georgia woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison on Friday in connection to a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and a firearm. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina for conspiracy to commit...
McKinney Fire in California suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in Klamath River
California’s McKinney Fire has burned more than 60,000 acres since it first ignited just south of the Oregon border late last month and is suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in the Klamath River, officials said Saturday. The Karuk Tribe said in a statement that multiple species...
Examining California's Kristin Smart trial: The anatomy of a case with no body
California court officials unsealed a trove of nearly 500 pages of documents in the ongoing case trial for Paul and Ruben Flores – the father and son accused in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Kristin Smart. The documents offer a glimpse into how the prosecution hopes...
More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as waters levels drop
More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains recovered since May – as a scorching drought continues to send water levels dropping. Visitors discovered the remains around 11:15 a.m. at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. "Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities," a statement reads. The Minneapolis...
Texas child molester nearing end of sentence will not go free, will be committed to an institution instead
Graphic content warning: This story discusses crimes against children. A convicted Texas child molester who is nearing eligibility for parole will not go free, according to prosecutors, who announced Friday that a jury approved to have him committed to a mental institution upon release under a state law designed to keep mentally ill sex predators off the streets.
