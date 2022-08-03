Morning 4: Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to dangerous chemical leak

Read on www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know. Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
A Kid Again Michigan working in Genesee County to help children with life-threatening conditions
FLINT, MI -- A Kid Again Michigan, the statewide chapter of the national nonprofit providing cost-free, year-round adventures to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families, has reached a milestone of 1,000 families enrolled. While the Michigan chapter of A Kid Again was officially launched in December 2021, the national...
Metro Detroit under Heat Advisory Sunday, with more thunderstorms threatening the area
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday, with another round of thunderstorms threatening Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Toxic compound detected in Hubbell Pond after chemical leak from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Water samples taken from Hubbell Pond in Milford Township did detect a cancer-causing chemical, but they were at and below the values to protect aquatic life. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing last weekend. Environmental officials have been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights
A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which Ann Arbor sidewalks will be closed for improvements in August
ANN ARBOR – Several sidewalks around downtown Ann Arbor are closing on Monday to allow for the installation of underground conduit and fiber optic cable as part of a technology infrastructure improvement project. While pedestrian traffic will be maintained, there may be detours, pavement removal, meter bagging and parking...
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
Comments / 0