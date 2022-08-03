Read on www.walls102.com
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Illinois
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capitolwolf.com
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
walls102.com
Illinois gets inflation-relief tax break on school supplies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Shoppers stocking up to send their kids back to school will get some inflation relief. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday reminded consumers that beginning Friday, they will have a 10-day break on state sales tax applied to school materials and clothing. The 5 percentage point drop in the sales tax on school supplies means that instead of paying the state $15.63 in tax for $250 in goods, a shopper would pay $3.13, a savings of 80%. However, many cities and counties impose their own sales taxes. The sales tax “holiday” is part of Pritzker’s “Family Relief Plan” to battle inflation that topped 9% in June.
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Illinois: Sales Tax Holiday On School Supplies Starts Today
In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
Illinois’ sales tax holiday begins: here’s a list of eligible items
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in. Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th. It was part of a $46.5 billion budget […]
tspr.org
Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer
Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Top 20 Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved in Illinois
No family member wants to get that call that a loved one has been taken from them. These families did receive that call and are still wondering what happened. There are several unsolved murder cases in Illinois dated back all the way to 1975, and many families still don't have any answers as to what has happened. As these are all ongoing cases any information related to these cases is wanted. We see all these shows on TV that make it look easy to solve murders in an hour. Families have been looking for answers for years in what happened to their loved ones.
wjol.com
Illinois Town Experimenting with Drones as 1st Responders
Police departments around America are using technology in their efforts to fight crime. That's not new. However, the use of drones as a first response tool is new and is now being tested in an Illinois town. Aerial Influence shared video from Elgin, Illinois where their police department started working...
walls102.com
City of Ottawa seeking electric bill deal for residents
OTTAWA – Ottawa officials plan to negotiate a deal for lower electricity rates for their residents. Council members gave Mayor Dan Aussem the authorization to sign a deal for lower rates when he finds one best fit for the city. Mayor Dan Aussem says over the past few years deals with Ameren have fizzled out. Commissioner Wayne A. Eichelkraut, Jr. says that’s why the city hasn’t been in a municipal electric aggregation program, but they plan to seek out a deal the mayor can sign right away.
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
wcsjnews.com
Livingston County Health Department Will Host Tire Collection Event
In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal, the Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires. Notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them...
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
fox32chicago.com
Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery
CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
