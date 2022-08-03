Officials Decide to Pause Housing Construction at People's Park

Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Racoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Protesters stop construction at Berkeley's People's Park
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of protesters broke through an 8-foot (2-meter) chain fence erected Wednesday around Berkeley’s historic People’s Park and faced off with police officers standing guard as a construction crew began work on a controversial student housing project. The work was halted for safety reasons. The park was cleared overnight Tuesday and the fencing was put up the following day after an Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that the University of California, Berkeley — the site’s owner — could move forward with its housing plan despite local groups suing to stop it. By...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I spent the weekend in this LGBTQ-celebratory town just north of San Francisco, and it felt like a queer spin on small-town America
The town of Guerneville, California, is filled with queer-owned business and has all you'll need for a relaxing weekend getaway, including a river.
SFist
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested in Assault of Former San Francisco Commissioner Gregory Chew
San Francisco police arrested a man they believe attacked former city film, arts, and immigrant rights commissioner Gregory Chew, who was assaulted the evening of Aug. 2 near 3rd and Folsom streets. According to the office of Supervisor Matt Dorsey, in whose district 6 Chew resides, police arrested 34-year-old Derrick...
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating a possible shooting on the 2400 block of Mission Street. Officers at 12:40 p.m. Friday responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area. There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, police said. Anyone with information may contact the San...
KTVU FOX 2
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Comments / 0