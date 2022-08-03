Sony's fascinating new PS5 controller concept could shake up video games

Read on www.creativebloq.com
Related
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today
The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
I Review TVs for a Living: Here’s How to Pick a Budget Model That Isn’t Terrible
Click here to read the full article. Shopping for one of today’s best TVs is like being in the market for a new car. A seemingly endless list of manufacturers produces many different models, with plenty in common regarding performance, add-ons and value. Where do you even begin? Let’s make one thing clear: Every brand makes one or two duds. And in the case of TVs, these lesser-quality sets aren’t always tied to the price you’ll pay. We should expect more from a higher-priced model, but this isn’t always the case. I felt inspired to write this budget TV shopping guide after spending...
Sony is already retiring this PS5 launch feature
Sony will discontinue the PS5’s Accolades feature later this year, as the system received less usage than the tech giant expected. The PS5 community awards feature lets players commend fellow gamers for helpful and generous actions. But Sony says Accolades hasn’t received the engagement it had hoped for.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
IGN
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
The Verge
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 feature looks hilarious – and a little dangerous
We've predicted pretty much every year of the last decade will be the year that VR finally hits the mainstream, but it seems like it's finally happening. Not only did sales of the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 soar last Christmas, but Sony's PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2) headset for the PS5 is also set to drop next year. And the latter is looking pretty wild.
Seriously, I love the style of the new Lego Atari console more than my PS5
It's been 30 years since Atari discontinued the icon Atari 2600, a video games console originally built partly from wood to play Space Invaders. Launched in 1977 the Atari 2600 was one of the world's first home video games consoles, and now it's back… but built from Lego. For...
Apparently the new Apple Watch Series 8 design isn't quite what we expected
It's been around since 2015, but the Apple Watch hasn't seen much in the way of a redesign over the past 7 years. Sure, bezels have shrunk a little here and there, but it's still the same old curved rectangle. And persistent rumours of a striking new look for 2022 may have just been shot down.
Of course fans are furious about Final Fantasy VII's NFTs
Despite linear gamers snubbing NFTs, Square Enix is doubling down on its commitment to non-fungible tokens with the launch of two projects designed to support next year's Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary. In a major show of confidence in its decision to invest in blockchain technology, Square Enix is bringing NFTs to its biggest and most prestigious games franchise, Final Fantasy VII.
The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real
The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is...
NBA 2K23 teases true change for the first time on PS5 and Xbox Series X
However much you love FIFA or its tortured artist cousin eFootball, hand on heart it never looks true to the real thing. NBA 2K23 is different. Perhaps benefiting from a 5v5 format and a sport that intrinsically seems to lend itself to closer simulation, Visual Concepts' all-conquering, VC-hoovering series doesn't just look like you've accidentally switched to an NBA League Pass stream. It looks as if it plays like the real thing too, with an uncanny ebb and flow to proceedings.
FIFA・
Patent reveals how iPhone may get a huge makeover
Right now, it feels like a dam is breaking. For too long, every smartphone has looked and functioned pretty much the same, whether it's produced by Apple or an Android-based rival. Recently, though, that's started to change, with the release of the Nothing Phone, with its five new features that should scare Apple. Innovators are now daring to start to reimagine the smartphone... and according to a recent patent submission, it seems that Apple is not that far behind.
Sony just turned the iPhone into an Apple PlayStation Switch
IOS gaming has come a long way since the Texas Hold'em, the first ever iPhone game, landed on the App Store in 2008. With the advent of remote play for the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the iPhone is arguably a gaming powerhouse. And with the addition of Sony's brand new iOS controller, it could now rival that other wildly popular console, the Nintendo Switch.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0