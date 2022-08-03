ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SANTA FE, NM

Suspect in custody after armed standoff involving elderly person

Police say a Friday standoff on the 1300 block of 8th Street in Estevan involved a hostage situation, but was resolved without injury. Estevan Police Service Deputy Chief Murray Cowan said in a release that the Weyburn and Estevan Joint Tactical Support Team were called to a residence around 10:30 a.m. along with crisis negotiators and extra patrol members.
City of Estevan aware of concerns regarding smell and taste of water

The City of Estevan released a statement saying that it's aware of concerns regarding a change in taste and smell of the city's water supply. That water is pulled from Rafferty Dam and the city attributes an increased runoff and warmer temperatures have caused a distinct smell and taste in the water.
Estevan orchard sees successful harvest after tough spring storms

An Estevan area orchard managed to get a significant bounty after a growing season that managed to deliver the right conditions at just the right time. Prairie Toons Orchard & Bakery grows fruits just southeast of Estevan, and this year's fortunes definitely seemed to turn around compared to the last one.
SANTA FE, NM

