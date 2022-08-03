ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals prospects 2022: What to know about players involved in Juan Soto trade as Washington shores up farm system

By Edward Sutelan
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ng-sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Video of newly-acquired Padre Juan Soto's first at-bat with team

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Juan Soto says goodbye to the Nationals after trade to Padres

The Juan Soto era with the Washington Nationals is over. The 23-year old phenom is now a member of the San Diego Padres after Soto was traded along with Josh Bell from Washington to San Diego for veteran Luke Voit and an impressive haul of young top prospects. The emotions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Juan Soto

Comments / 0

Community Policy