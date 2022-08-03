Read on www.belmarrahealth.com
Related
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
Study: Vitamin B12 may help people who suffer from anxiety, depression
BOSTON - A new study finds vitamin B6, which is a common vitamin supplement, may help patients with anxiety and depression. Researchers in the United Kingdom recruited 478 volunteers with anxiety and/or depression and randomly assigned them to receive high doses of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, or a placebo and screened them before and after taking the pills for one month. They found that those taking the B6 supplement saw a significant reduction in their anxiety and depression symptoms compared to placebo. They say vitamin B6 supplements may allow some patients to avoid the unwanted side effects of prescription medications. But before starting a new supplement, discuss it with your doctor first.
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
Allergy Pills Can Help Manage Vertigo Symptoms, Study Finds
A recent study found allergy pills were better at treating symptoms of vertigo than benzodiazepine. Antihistamines work by blocking signals to the brain that cause symptoms of vertigo, including dizziness, nausea, and sickness. Most cases of vertigo are benign and may not require medication. Vertigo can be debilitating, especially since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
Detecting Alzheimer’s Early Could Be Easier With A Simple Blood Test
A blood test to detect Alzheimer’s early in the disease’s progression is now one step closer to being developed, according to researchers from Macquarie University’s Centre for Ageing, Cognition, and Wellbeing. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association demonstrates that a...
NFL・
IFLScience
How You Hold Your Pen May Reveal Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
One risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be how you hold a pen and draw a picture, and new research has illuminated potential links between these factors and Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting drawing analysis could be a useful tool in cognitive assessments. The research was published in...
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study
July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
MedicineNet.com
What Causes a Person to Have Low Iron?
Iron is a mineral that humans need to function. It is an important part of hemoglobin, which is found in red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to all the cells of the body. Low iron means that hemoglobin can't do its job well. Low iron can progress...
MedicineNet.com
What Time of Day Is Blood Pressure Highest?
Your blood pressure follows a pattern, rising a while before you wake up. It is the highest at midday and tends to drop in the evening or late afternoon. Your nighttime blood pressure is typically lower than in the morning or the afternoon. The blood pressure reading you get at...
MedicalXpress
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose safe for immunocompromised
A fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine seems safe for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years or older, according to research published in the July 15 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response...
Futurity
Hippo pathway stops moles turning into deadly melanomas
Activating proteins that regulate growth in cells could help prevent harmless moles from mutating into deadly melanomas, a new study shows. In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A...
How Long Does It Take To Pass A Kidney Stone?
Everybody knows that having a kidney stone can be a painful and frustrating experience, but how long does it usually take for a stone to pass?
AOL Corp
New Study Points to Possible Cure for Hair Loss
A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks
If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Comments / 0