Medical News Today

Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells

Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
CBS Boston

Study: Vitamin B12 may help people who suffer from anxiety, depression

BOSTON - A new study finds vitamin B6, which is a common vitamin supplement, may help patients with anxiety and depression. Researchers in the United Kingdom recruited 478 volunteers with anxiety and/or depression and randomly assigned them to receive high doses of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, or a placebo and screened them before and after taking the pills for one month. They found that those taking the B6 supplement saw a significant reduction in their anxiety and depression symptoms compared to placebo. They say vitamin B6 supplements may allow some patients to avoid the unwanted side effects of prescription medications. But before starting a new supplement, discuss it with your doctor first. 
BOSTON, MA
IFLScience

How You Hold Your Pen May Reveal Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

One risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be how you hold a pen and draw a picture, and new research has illuminated potential links between these factors and Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting drawing analysis could be a useful tool in cognitive assessments. The research was published in...
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study

July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Person to Have Low Iron?

Iron is a mineral that humans need to function. It is an important part of hemoglobin, which is found in red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to all the cells of the body. Low iron means that hemoglobin can't do its job well. Low iron can progress...
MedicineNet.com

What Time of Day Is Blood Pressure Highest?

Your blood pressure follows a pattern, rising a while before you wake up. It is the highest at midday and tends to drop in the evening or late afternoon. Your nighttime blood pressure is typically lower than in the morning or the afternoon. The blood pressure reading you get at...
MedicalXpress

Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose safe for immunocompromised

A fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine seems safe for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years or older, according to research published in the July 15 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response...
Futurity

Hippo pathway stops moles turning into deadly melanomas

Activating proteins that regulate growth in cells could help prevent harmless moles from mutating into deadly melanomas, a new study shows. In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A...
AOL Corp

New Study Points to Possible Cure for Hair Loss

A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Fortune

Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks

If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?

The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
