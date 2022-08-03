iPhone 14 price just tipped for $799 — and that's good news

Rumored pricing for the iPhone 14 suggests that it won't be any more expensive than previous iPhones. This is welcome news at a time when the price of everything else seems to be increasing due to inflation .

yeux1122 on Korean blogging site Naver says that Apple has decided to keep the iPhone 14's starting price at $799, the same as the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 before it. This was apparently made despite increasing production costs in order to help encourage users to upgrade.

Seeing a phone's price stay stable between years is good by itself, but it's particularly good in the iPhone 14's case since the rest of the range is tipped to increase in price.

First off, the iPhone 13 mini, currently the cheapest of the iPhone flagship line at $699, reportedly won't be getting a sequel this fall. Instead, we'll apparently get a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max , which is thought to start around $899

As for the iPhone 14 Pro, both the regular Pro and Pro Max models are said to be getting a $100 price increase . Arguably it'll be worth the money since Apple's is said to be making big changes like using a new pill-and-punch hole notch design instead of a notch, adding a 48MP main camera and an always-on display . But it will make upgrading to it a harder buying decision to justify in comparison to the best Android phones that may cost less.

Unfortunately, there aren't many new rumored features for the regular iPhone 14. It may not use the new notch design, and may not even get an upgraded chipset like normal, with Apple apparently using the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 13 series for the basic iPhone 14s , rather than a new A16 chip. However, we have heard about a new front camera iPhone 14 upgrade to auto-focus, along with a wider aperture for better low-light shots.

iPhones tend to come out every September, and we'd expect the same for the iPhone 14 series. There's still time for more news and rumors to emerge before then, so make sure you check in with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs regularly to stay up to speed ahead of the Apple September Event that's tipped for September 13.

