Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
WDSU
Louisiana judges announced emergency repairs on the roof of the Municipal and Traffic Court building
Louisiana judges have announced that emergency repairs were made to the Municipal Traffic Court building. According to court officials, there is severe roof damage at the building located at 1601 Perdido St. The judges have also announced that once the water intrusion stemming from the roof and storm drains has...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 4, 2022, that on August 3, 2022, police were called to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway in relation to an unaccompanied child inside a vehicle. Officers discovered a vehicle in a parking garage with a 6-year-old child inside. According to police, the car was turned off and the windows were rolled up.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
L'Observateur
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced Stephone Bridges to 64 months (5 years) in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Announces Additional $11.3M For Hurricane Laura Recovery
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Announces Additional $11.3M For Hurricane Laura Recovery. Lafayette, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced that FEMA is awarding an additional $11,344,560.38 in Public Assistance reimbursements for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The reimbursements include:. $2,766,901.89 to the City...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
