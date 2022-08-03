ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death

 3 days ago
L'Observateur

Pineville man dies in house fire

RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
PINEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Alpine Fire#Lasfm
Public Safety
