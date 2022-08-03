Shreveport Police Make Arrest After Hostage Situation

Read on highway989.com
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KSLA
SPD: Man wanted in connection to multiple business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses. On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
KSLA
SPD: June homicide suspect in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in a June fatal shooting. Lloyd Cooks, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at a gas station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street in west Shreveport.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
KTAL
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-year-old is in the hospital and a woman is in jail after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport casino parking garage Wednesday. Police say the windows were rolled up and the car was not running when...
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
KTAL
Shreveport police seek help to identify car burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person caught on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle. Police say the burglary happened on July 16 in the 500 block of Pierremont Road. Video and still images show an individual attempting to steal the vehicle. Minutes before that, he was captured on video burglarizing the vehicle and taking keys from a purse inside the vehicle.
westcentralsbest.com
Vivian man sentenced for assaulting postal carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Vivian man has been sentenced to federal prison for assaulting a postal carrier, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 11 years, five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Bossier Man Arrested on Drug and Rape Charges
Paul Jacob Norman II was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one...
KTBS
Bienville Parish man jailed after 2 hour standoff
ARCADIA, La. -- A two-hour standoff Monday night in Bienville Parish ended peacefully and landed one man in jail. Phillip A. Page, 39, of Bienville, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's still in the Bienville Parish Jail pending a 72-hour hearing.
