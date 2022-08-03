Montanans Share Top Travel Destinations, With One Big Exception.

Read on kmmsam.com
Related
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
mansionglobal.com
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.
Atlas Obscura
Canyon de Chelly National Monument
The red-orange cliff walls of Canyon de Chelly in northeastern Arizona are the result of millions of years of land uplifts and stream cutting. The national monument is located on Navajo tribal lands, and these lands have long been home to the Indigenous people of this region. In fact, Canyon de Chelly is one of North America’s longest continuously-inhabited landscapes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Of The Dumbest People To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Yellowstone Employees Expose The Dumbest Questions They’ve Ever Received: “Are The Bison Animatronic?”
When you’re the oldest national park in the world, you already know you’re gonna have a broad variety of people of all shapes and sizes showing up to visit year in and year out. With that being said, this also includes dumb people as well. Just take all...
deseret.com
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska
You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
Yellowstone National Park’s connection to the 1877 flight of the Nez Perce
Throughout its history, Yellowstone National Park has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic stories is that of the Nez Perce, or Nimiipu.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0