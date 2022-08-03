Hundreds Join Police, Firefighters, City Hall Staff and Electeds to Celebrate First Responders and Safe Neighborhoods

Don Benito Fundamental School (DBFS) uses curriculum that will lend itself to the teaching of the National Common Core Standards as specified by the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) for use at all of its elementary schools in language arts, math, science, social studies, music, and art. Don Benito provides additional arts instruction in conjunction with the Armory Center for the Arts, and the My Masterpieces art program, which—through projects and field trips—connects the rich arts resources in Pasadena to student learning. The goal is to create critical thinkers who will be ready to enter the digital world of the 21st century.

