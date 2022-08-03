Hundreds Join Police, Firefighters, City Hall Staff and Electeds to Celebrate First Responders and Safe Neighborhoods

Read on www.pasadenanow.com
pasadenanow.com
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
pasadenanow.com
Hearing Officer Defers Decision on Pacific Oaks Children School’s Conditional Use Permit
City Hearing Officer Paul Novak on Wednesday decided to postpone his decision on the proposed modifications to the Conditional Use Permit for Pacific Oaks Children’s School at 714 West California Blvd. to give the campus more time to address concerns of the community regarding noise, lighting and parking problems, among others issues.
pasadenanow.com
Community Police Oversight Commission Hears Updates on Investigation into Shooting of Alleged Carjacking Suspect by Pasadena Police
Independent Police Auditor Richard Rosenthal shared his report regarding the ongoing investigation into the recent shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect by the Pasadena police at the meeting of the Community Police Oversight Commission on Thursday. 35-year-old Adam Youines, who was armed with a handgun, was shot last Saturday during...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves Use of Grant Funding for Purchase of More License Plate Readers, Other Equipment for Terrorism Mitigation
The City Council unanimously approved on Monday the recommended use of the $716,705 Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grant funds awarded to the city as part of a nationwide program to improve and enhance emergency response capability for terrorist-related activity. The Pasadena Police Department will receive $601,705 of the total...
pasadenanow.com
City Committee to Discuss $2.5 million loan to PCOC, Which Operates Convention Center, Civic Auditorium
The Finance Committee will discuss a loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company (PCOC) to fund capital improvement projects. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital improvement needs, to be repaid from PCOC’s operating revenues. Proceeds of the loan will be used to help...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Comes Alive with Students Visiting for Annual Registration Days
South Pasadena High School (SPHS) juniors and seniors returned to campus on Thursday, August 4, 2022 for the first of two annual registration days. Freshmen and sophomores are invited to attend for registration on Friday, August 5. Registration days are an opportunity for students to pick up their course request...
pasadenanow.com
City’s New Electrification Ordinance Nears Final Hurdle
The City Council conducted the first reading on an electrification ordinance at its Monday meeting, setting the code up for its final reading and enactment. The ordinance requires the electrification of certain categories of newly constructed buildings in an effort to further advance the City’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
pasadenanow.com
Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena Welcomes New Board Member
As they jump into a new fiscal year, the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena welcomes Mehdi Emrani to its Board of Directors. Comerica bank executive Emrani brings a passion for the Club’s work with kids and families in the community. “We’re delighted to welcome Mehdi to our Board,...
pasadenanow.com
Police Making Progress in Homicide Investigation
The Pasadena Police Department released another update on a 2022 homicide that left one man dead. According to police, at about 8:42 p.m. on May 2, police officers responded to shots fired calls and an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire alert system. Once they reached the scene, officers found Eric...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Engineering Firm Wins $500 Million Contract for Defense Department Environmental Remediation Services
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Ala. has selected Pasadena-based consulting and engineering services firm Tetra Tech to provide comprehensive environmental remediation services to the Department of Defense outside the continental United States. A company statement Tuesday said the multiple-award International Remediation and Environmental...
pasadenanow.com
Some PCC Faculty Members Say Current Union Not Doing Enough, Push for Change
Faculty members at Pasadena City College told Pasadena Now that the efforts to change unions is about better contracts and representation. Last month, a decertification petition was filed with the Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) by the California Federation of Teachers’ (CFT) for the established faculty unit at Pasadena Area Community College District.
pasadenanow.com
SMUSD Welcomes SMHS ASB and San Marino High School New Staff for the New School Year!
The San Marino High School Associated Student Body (SMHS ASB) showing up early for leadership training and preparations. First day of school is right around the corner! Can’t wait to see all these amazing students on August 10. SMHS welcomes new staff! New professionals training today at SMUSD. Right...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Remains in ‘High’ COVID Activity Category
Despite continued drops in COVID-19 cases and hospital admission rates, Los Angeles County will remain in the federal government’s “high” virus activity category for another week, with numbers recently released putting the county just high enough to prevent a move into the less-severe “medium” rank.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Jennifer Hall Lee: Public Education Is a Worthy Investment
In the Superintendent’s Enrollment Committee for the Pasadena Unified School District, a group of us are reading and discussing a book entitled American Public Education and the Responsibility of its Citizens by Sarah Stitzlein. The book is compelling because it explains why public schools are indispensable to our democracy...
pasadenanow.com
St. Philip the Apostle School’s Extended Care Program
Saint Philip the Apostle School (SPAS) offers an extended care program, known as Falcon’s Nest, which is available to all children currently enrolled in St. Philip the Apostle School. Falcon’s Nest has been designed to provide a safe and pleasant before and after school environment for our students. Students may be enrolled in Falcon’s Nest on a full-time, part-time, or on a drop-in basis.
pasadenanow.com
La Cañada High School’s Rachel Lee and Chloe Chong’s Heart for Siblings
La Canada’s very own high school students, Rachel Lee and Chloe Chong, started a support group: Hearts for Siblings. Both Rachel and Chloe have siblings with special needs, and they have partnered with the YMCA to create a safe, fun space for their peers with similar backgrounds. Their launch...
pasadenanow.com
Don Benito Fundamental School’s Curriculum
Don Benito Fundamental School (DBFS) uses curriculum that will lend itself to the teaching of the National Common Core Standards as specified by the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) for use at all of its elementary schools in language arts, math, science, social studies, music, and art. Don Benito provides additional arts instruction in conjunction with the Armory Center for the Arts, and the My Masterpieces art program, which—through projects and field trips—connects the rich arts resources in Pasadena to student learning. The goal is to create critical thinkers who will be ready to enter the digital world of the 21st century.
pasadenanow.com
Award-Winning Documentary “Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High School” Premieres on PBS SoCal, KCET in September
PBS SoCal and KCET announced Wednesday the broadcast premiere of a recent documentary “Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High School.”. The documentary follows Pasadena’s John Muir High School alumnus and filmmaker Pablo Miralles who returns to his formerly integrated school discovering things have changed since he graduated in 1982, and reflects on whether or not to send his own son to the school.
pasadenanow.com
Caltech’s Maunakea Observatories Decommissioning Receives Final Permits and Selects Contractors
Caltech has received the necessary permits from the county and state of Hawai‘i to begin the physical deconstruction of the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) from Maunakea. “Caltech is set to begin the deconstruction phase of the decommissioning later this summer, with removal and restoration completed within a year,” says...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy’s Talented Team Crafts Next Year’s Yearbook
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) are so proud of rising sophomores and yearbook editorial board members Jackie Chavarry, Hannie Ramirez, and Audrey Pernecky (pictured above) for spending four days (and three late nights!) of their summer vacation working to craft next year’s yearbook theme by attending @yearbooksatthebeach!. They started...
