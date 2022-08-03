ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan

We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz absent from Rockies' Thursday lineup

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Brian Serven will catch for Kyle Freehand and bat ninth. Diaz started the first two games of the series and went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts.
DENVER, CO
MLB

SD nears full strength as Tatis readies for rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES -- Already, the Padres have had themselves quite a week. And it’ll only get better this weekend, when superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is slated to make his return to game action. No, Tatis won't be at Dodger Stadium, where the Padres face the rival Dodgers in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals select Michael Massey

The Royals announced Wednesday that they have selected the contract of second baseman Michael Massey and recalled catcher Sebastian Rivero from Triple-A Omaha. Massey will take Whit Merrifield’s spot on the active roster, while Rivero is up in place of backup Cam Gallagher. Both Merrifield and Gallagher were traded prior to yesterday’s deadline. Lefty Angel Zerpa was moved to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Massey.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

Cardinals rally past Cubs to open doubleheader

Lars Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 win against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opener of their doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Erich Uelmen (0-1) issued back-to-back walks to Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong with one...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy