French parliament to vote on purchasing power package

 2 days ago
France Politics The National Assembly is pictured as French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Borne lay out her main priorities at parliament after the government lost its straight majority in the National Assembly in elections last month. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena)

SAULIEU, France — (AP) — French lawmakers on Wednesday are expected to approve a 20 billion-euro ($20.3-billion) package of measures meant to help struggling households cope with rising energy and food prices.

The vote comes after a heated debate at the National Assembly, where President Emmanuel Macron no longer has a majority.

The bill was a key promise from Macron, who was reelected for a second term in April. It was also a crucial test of the government’s ability to govern — and opposition forces’ ability to weigh on the law-making process.

Macron’s centrist alliance won the most seats at the National Assembly in elections in June but lost its absolute majority as a leftist coalition and the far right both made big gains, becoming strong opposition forces.

The government offered to make compromises on a case-by-case basis with other political forces to avoid legislative deadlock.

The so-called “emergency bill on purchasing power” is expected to be definitively approved Wednesday after the National Assembly and the Senate found an agreement on the text earlier this week.

An earlier version of the bill was backed by members of Macron’s alliance, the conservative The Republicans party and the far-right National Rally.

It has been debated at parliament alongside an updated version of the budget law, which is to be voted on later this week.

The leftist Nupes coalition — the largest opposition force, composed of the far-left, Communists, Socialists and the Greens — criticized the measures as not going far enough. Its members are expected to vote against or abstain.

Heated discussions at the National Assembly led the debate to be extended to evenings and weekends, with lawmakers of Macron's alliance sometimes needing to sprint into the chamber in efforts to stop opposition amendments from passing.

"Your purchasing power is our priority,” French government spokesperson Olivier Veran tweeted. “To protect you from inflation, we maintained the price cap on gas and electricity and set a price cap to limit rent increases to 3.5%.”

The bill also includes increasing pensions and some welfare payments by 4%.

Regarding fuel, a current state-financed rebate of 18 cents per liter will be increased to 30 cents in September and October.

Private companies that make profits are also encouraged to offer their employees an annual tax-free bonus of up to 6,000 euros — in line with a campaign promise from Macron.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

US News and World Report

French Parliament Adopts 20 Billion Euro Inflation Relief Package

PARIS (Reuters) - France's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that will lift pensions and allow companies to make higher tax-free bonus payments to employees after President Emmanuel Macron promised to boost household purchasing power amid soaring inflation. With the final vote in the lower house, Macron passed a test...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

France SCRAPS £115 TV licence fee to tackle cost of living crisis

France has scrapped its £115 TV licence fee in an effort to tackle the growing cost of living crisis, in a potential blow to public broadcast models in other countries. France's senate agreed to pass President Emmanuel Macron's election promise to scrap the fee in a heated debate that ran into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
ECONOMY
Emmanuel Macron
#Purchasing Power#French Parliament#The National Assembly#Senate#Republicans
France
Economy
Europe
The Independent

Brexit split with EU over personal data risks harm to UK business and security, report warns

A Conservative former home secretary has backed calls for Boris Johnson's successor to ditch his Brexit plan to split from the EU on data regulation, amid warnings it will cost businesses billions.A new report by the ex-leader of Tory MEPs, Lord Timothy Kirkhope, today warns Mr Johnson's plan for a new UK-only rulebook on data security could cut Britain off from the free exchange of information within Europe, and undermine protections against international crime and terrorism.Businesses could be locked out of lucrative markets and may relocate outside the UK in order to avoid the additional barriers to trade,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects 'handouts' as solution to cost-of-living crisis

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said she would help people deal with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving "handouts".With household energy bills expected to soar to more than £3,500 in October, the government is facing growing calls for a repeat of former chancellor Rishi Sunak's £30bn package to ease the impact of price rises earlier this year.But Ms Truss downplayed the significance of warnings from the Bank of England of 13 per cent inflation and the longest recession in a generation, telling Tory activists: "Forecasts are not destiny."She told the Financial Times that as prime minister...
BUSINESS
