Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO