Stocks

Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
knowtechie.com

How to update your Hisense TV software

Hisense TV software should be updated regularly as new updates can improve the performance and stability of your TV. These updates introduce new features and enhancements and fix security patches and firmware bugs that may have been discovered since the last release. Hisense TVs are available in three operating systems:...
CNET

Verizon Wireless Consumers Leave as Price Hikes Start Showing Up on Bills

Verizon on Friday said it lost wireless consumers and saw revenue growth inch up in the second quarter as inflation and a challenging economic environment hit the carrier hard. Verizon lost 215,000 consumer postpaid phone subscriptions, the metric used by the industry as a key indicator of success because it...
Android Central

Best phones for Tello 2022

Make the most of Tello's 5G network without wasting a penny with a phone like Google's Pixel 6a. With great unlocked compatibility, there are plenty of phones to choose from if you want something different.
