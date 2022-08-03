Mullins-Owned Apartment Complex Called ‘Unfit for Human Occupation’

Read on askflagler.com
Related
WRDW-TV
Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County apartment complex has been cited for multiple violations. Code enforcement and the Marshal’s Office first inspected Clara Point Apartments, formerly Apple Cross Apartments, last month. Fire Marshal report:. In a follow-up visit Wednesday, they condemned one of the apartments as unsafe and...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
News4Jax.com
Man wanted on Maryland rape charge captured in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection with a rape case in that state was captured Thursday afternoon in Palm Coast by Flagler County deputies and U.S. Marshals. Shawn Patrick Scott, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Thursday during a “high-risk” traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several Augusta residents indicted with federal charges related to firearms
Several Augusta residents are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The federal charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. According to a Department of Justice press release, recent actions in the U.S. District Court includes guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to the illegal gun possessions.
wpde.com
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) – Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter...
click orlando
Maryland man wanted in rape case arrested in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused in a Maryland rape case was arrested Thursday afternoon in Flagler County by deputies acting on tips provided by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said. Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after U.S. Marshals conducting surveillance saw him...
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven Augusta defendants are facing federal charges in separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases are investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who carry guns.
click orlando
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to a stabbing on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday. According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m. Deputies...
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's back-to-school backpack giveaway season in Volusia
Back to school means a backpack for you. That could be the slogan for a promotional campaign by any number of institutions across Volusia County. Local governments and not-for-profit charities are handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help children return to the classroom ready for reading, writing and arithmetic.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Winter Park woman guilty of evidence tampering in husband’s death to be sentenced today
A Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in her husband’s death is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Danielle Redlick was set to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. in an Orange County court. In June, a jury found 48-year-old Danielle Redlick not guilty of murdering...
WRDW-TV
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
Deadly shooting brings Augusta homicide total to 24 for 2022
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Thursday morning around 12: 45 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
Comments / 3