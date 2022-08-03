County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County

Read on www.kisswtlz.com
Former commissioner defeats local businessman in Bay County Board 7th District Republican primary
BAY CTY, MI - A Bay County businessman faced off against a former commissioner in the Aug. 2 primary for the chance to run as the Republican candidate for a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Chuckie Militello Jr. and Dennis Poirier competed in the primary for...
Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
One county commission incumbent ousted in competitive races
Five incumbent county commissioners faced challengers Tuesday. All survived except for one in Gratiot County. All results are unofficial pending certification by each county’s board of canvassers. John Lemmerman, part of a three-way Republican nominating race in Gratiot’s District 1, came in second. Dave Owens won the race...
Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeats attorney Ed Czuprynski in Bay County Clerk primary
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s current county clerk won the Democratic primary on Aug. 2, ensuring that she moves forward to the November election. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary, based on unofficial results. Zanotti will progress to the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Janis Taylor, who had no opponent in the primary.
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
November rematch awaits Dicken, Cottington-Heath in election for Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — Voters in November will choose between Brittany Dicken and Megan Cottington-Heath in the race for the Saginaw County Circuit Court seat. The two candidates emerged from a field of five after voters endorsed them in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. In the nonpartisan battle, the top two vote recipients advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Isabella sentencings for July 25-29
Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
Widening of Davison Twp. intersection will close area to traffic until November
DAVISON TWP., MI -- The Genesee County Road Commission is scheduled to begin construction at the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard next week, starting one of the biggest local road projects of 2022. Plans call for each of the three legs of the intersection to be widened to...
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
Genesee County voters narrow list of candidates for circuit court bench seat
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, narrowed down the list of candidates to replace Circuit Court Judge Duncan Beagle’s seat on the bench. In a race of three nonpartisan candidates, Dawn Weier racked up 21,348 votes, Mary Hood tallied 20,098 votes and Rebecca Jurva-Brinn brought in 13,975 votes, according to the unofficial vote totals listed on the Genesee County Clerk’s office website.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan counties work to get election results right
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Consumers Energy Continues to Restore Power to Customers Affected by Storms
Consumer Energy crews have restored power to nearly two thirds of customers affected by thunderstorms and 60 mph winds on Wednesday, August 3. The energy company says more than 200 crews worked through the night and day to restore 5,000 customers. More than 91,000 customers were without power intitially. As of 4:15 Thursday afternoon, fewer than 35,000 customers were still in the dark.
