Midland County, MI

County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County

 2 days ago
abc12.com

Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
DAVISON, MI
Morning Sun

One county commission incumbent ousted in competitive races

Five incumbent county commissioners faced challengers Tuesday. All survived except for one in Gratiot County. All results are unofficial pending certification by each county’s board of canvassers. John Lemmerman, part of a three-way Republican nominating race in Gratiot’s District 1, came in second. Dave Owens won the race...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeats attorney Ed Czuprynski in Bay County Clerk primary

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s current county clerk won the Democratic primary on Aug. 2, ensuring that she moves forward to the November election. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary, based on unofficial results. Zanotti will progress to the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Janis Taylor, who had no opponent in the primary.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Chesaning, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Midland County, MI
Michigan Government
Saginaw County, MI
Midland County, MI
MLive

November rematch awaits Dicken, Cottington-Heath in election for Saginaw County judge seat

SAGINAW, MI — Voters in November will choose between Brittany Dicken and Megan Cottington-Heath in the race for the Saginaw County Circuit Court seat. The two candidates emerged from a field of five after voters endorsed them in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. In the nonpartisan battle, the top two vote recipients advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella sentencings for July 25-29

Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022

SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Genesee County voters narrow list of candidates for circuit court bench seat

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, narrowed down the list of candidates to replace Circuit Court Judge Duncan Beagle’s seat on the bench. In a race of three nonpartisan candidates, Dawn Weier racked up 21,348 votes, Mary Hood tallied 20,098 votes and Rebecca Jurva-Brinn brought in 13,975 votes, according to the unofficial vote totals listed on the Genesee County Clerk’s office website.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Election results now coming in from the City of Flint

FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
Michigan Advance

Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County

Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan counties work to get election results right

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
BAY CITY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Consumers Energy Continues to Restore Power to Customers Affected by Storms

Consumer Energy crews have restored power to nearly two thirds of customers affected by thunderstorms and 60 mph winds on Wednesday, August 3. The energy company says more than 200 crews worked through the night and day to restore 5,000 customers. More than 91,000 customers were without power intitially. As of 4:15 Thursday afternoon, fewer than 35,000 customers were still in the dark.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

