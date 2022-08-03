ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision

BBC
 2 days ago
Related
BBC

Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'

A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
ACCIDENTS
People

Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County De​partment of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Three teenagers killed in car crash in North Yorkshire

Three teenagers have been killed and another has been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire. A grey Alfa Romeo carrying four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at about 23:00 BST on Friday. North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old and two 18-year-old passengers...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Whose Family Was Wiped Out in Wrong-Way Crash Also Dies

An Illinois dad whose entire family was killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into their van has now died of his injuries. Thomas Dobosz’s wife and four children and a fifth child traveling with them died instantly after the fiery collision, leaving him the sole survivor. “Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children,”a family friend wrote in an update on a GoFundMe. Also killed was Jennifer Fernandez, 22, who was traveling the wrong way on I-90 on Sunday morning, reportedly after making a sudden U-turn on the highway into oncoming traffic.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

