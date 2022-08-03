Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision

An Illinois dad whose entire family was killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into their van has now died of his injuries. Thomas Dobosz’s wife and four children and a fifth child traveling with them died instantly after the fiery collision, leaving him the sole survivor. “Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children,”a family friend wrote in an update on a GoFundMe. Also killed was Jennifer Fernandez, 22, who was traveling the wrong way on I-90 on Sunday morning, reportedly after making a sudden U-turn on the highway into oncoming traffic.

