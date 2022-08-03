Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision

Read on www.bbc.com
Teen boy dies after tragic accident on ‘Body Count’ ride at fairground
A TEEN boy has tragically died after an accident at a fairground. Horrified witnesses claim the teen "slipped and fell" on the Body Count ride at the funfair in the early hours of this morning. The ride sees thrill seekers strapped into a chair and swung in a circle before...
BBC
Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
People
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
BBC
Three teenagers killed in car crash in North Yorkshire
Three teenagers have been killed and another has been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire. A grey Alfa Romeo carrying four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at about 23:00 BST on Friday. North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old and two 18-year-old passengers...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
Police called to ‘large pigeon’ stranded on roof - and find it’s a dog
Police were called by alarmed neighbours on Thursday to a large pigeon stranded on a roof - only for them to find it was a dog. The French Bullmastiff had somehow got itself on top of the house in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. Officers and firefighters were called to the scene...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
BBC
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Dad Whose Family Was Wiped Out in Wrong-Way Crash Also Dies
An Illinois dad whose entire family was killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into their van has now died of his injuries. Thomas Dobosz’s wife and four children and a fifth child traveling with them died instantly after the fiery collision, leaving him the sole survivor. “Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children,”a family friend wrote in an update on a GoFundMe. Also killed was Jennifer Fernandez, 22, who was traveling the wrong way on I-90 on Sunday morning, reportedly after making a sudden U-turn on the highway into oncoming traffic.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Three killed and six injured at nursery as knifeman goes on a terrifying rampage before going on the run
AT LEAST three people have been killed and six injured in a horror knife rampage at a nursery in China. The attacker believed to be behind the bloodbath has reportedly gone on the run in a bid to evade authorities. Cops in Jiangxi shared news of the terrifying incident on...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Heartstopping moment a toddler runs onto a busy road and is rescued by a hero driver moments before he's hit
Shocking footage has emerged of a toddler running onto a busy road during peak hour traffic after escaping from a nearby house. Drivers travelling along King Georges Road, in the western Sydney suburb of Wiley Park, were left horrified on Tuesday afternoon when a little boy ran out into traffic.
Tributes to ‘lovely’ mum-of-four, 44, pictured after death from horror house blaze, as family remain in hospital
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "lovely" mum-of-four who died in a horror house blaze that has left her family in serious condition in hospital. Rebecca Downes, 44, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning when a devastating fire ripped through the top floor of the family's Blackpool home.
BBC
Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles. The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.
New Jersey police search for semi truck after bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside
A search is underway in New Jersey for a white tractor-trailer cab after a woman was allegedly spotted bloodied, yelling and appearing to be in distress, inside. The woman was seen yelling for help on Wednesday in the cabin of the truck at around 2 p.m. on Route 130 headed towards the Ridge Road exit, according to South Brunswick Police.
