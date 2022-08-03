ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate 49ers Injury News

Jordan Matthews is attempting to resuscitate his NFL career with a position change. However, he suffered an unfortunate setback early in training camp. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports spotted Matthews on crutches Wednesday. His left knee was in a brace. Once a promising young wide receiver for the Philadelphia...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury

The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
Yardbarker

49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update

A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
NBC Sports

What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup

SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NBC Sports

Rapoport shares heartwarming Kittle story at 49ers camp

George Kittle makes life brighter for just about everyone in his path who is not an opposing NFL linebacker. On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was in Santa Clara to cover 49ers practice on the "Inside Training Camp" show. In the middle of a segment, the 49ers' star tight end crashed the set, prompting Rapoport to share a story that makes Kittle look like a "softie" rather than a "tough guy."
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Geno Smith is still leading the quarterback competition

When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a temporary exit from practice due to a COVID diagnosis, Geno Smith was leading the quarterback competition. Now that Carroll is back, Smith continues to hold the top spot on the depth chart. Carroll addressed the quarterback competition with reporters on his first day...
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Wiggins being targeted by 1 interesting team?

Andrew Wiggins has some jewelry now, and that could make him a target for one particularly interesting NBA team. Cleveland Cavaliers writer Evan Dammarell reports Friday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins is a name to keep an eye on for the Cavs. Dammarell adds that Cleveland has floated around the idea of a reunion with Wiggins for a while now (but adds that a potential pursuit of Wiggins would take place next summer, not this summer).
