Cooper Kupp respectfully disagrees with Justin Jefferson ranking himself as the better WR
Cooper Kupp went from being a really good receiver to being one of the best in football last season after leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Yet, even after his historic season, some aren’t crowning him as WR1. Justin Jefferson, for instance, recently put himself...
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Robert Saleh: Joe Flacco 'should be' a starting NFL quarterback: 'I believe that'
Amid reports of Joe Flacco impressing in Jets training camp, head coach Robert Saleh says Joe Flacco should be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate 49ers Injury News
Jordan Matthews is attempting to resuscitate his NFL career with a position change. However, he suffered an unfortunate setback early in training camp. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports spotted Matthews on crutches Wednesday. His left knee was in a brace. Once a promising young wide receiver for the Philadelphia...
3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury
The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
Yardbarker
49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update
A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
The 49ers are Winning the Super Bowl this Season
I’m strongly encouraging opposing teams and fan bases to pack it up now and try their luck again in 2023.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NBC Sports
Rapoport shares heartwarming Kittle story at 49ers camp
George Kittle makes life brighter for just about everyone in his path who is not an opposing NFL linebacker. On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was in Santa Clara to cover 49ers practice on the "Inside Training Camp" show. In the middle of a segment, the 49ers' star tight end crashed the set, prompting Rapoport to share a story that makes Kittle look like a "softie" rather than a "tough guy."
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Geno Smith is still leading the quarterback competition
When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a temporary exit from practice due to a COVID diagnosis, Geno Smith was leading the quarterback competition. Now that Carroll is back, Smith continues to hold the top spot on the depth chart. Carroll addressed the quarterback competition with reporters on his first day...
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp: Deebo is Not in Football Shape
Samuel finished practice with zero catches while playing with the first-string offense.
WATCH: Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter throws touchdown pass for Jaguars
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter was on an NFL field on Thursday night throwing passes in a different uniform. The 28-year-old journeyman, now a Jacksonville Jaguar, is playing on his seventh NFL team, following a one-and-done run with the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL. There has been some...
J.D. Davis 2012 tweet resurfaces in hilarious fashion after trade to Giants: 'Die-hard Giants hater'
J.D. Davis was traded to the Giants at the deadline, and soon after, a 2012 tweet resurfaced of Davis saying he is a fan of any team that beats San Francisco.
Andrew Wiggins being targeted by 1 interesting team?
Andrew Wiggins has some jewelry now, and that could make him a target for one particularly interesting NBA team. Cleveland Cavaliers writer Evan Dammarell reports Friday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins is a name to keep an eye on for the Cavs. Dammarell adds that Cleveland has floated around the idea of a reunion with Wiggins for a while now (but adds that a potential pursuit of Wiggins would take place next summer, not this summer).
