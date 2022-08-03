ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella sentencings for July 25-29

Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More

It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Alma, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Alma, MI
Government
The Game 730 AM WVFN

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Morning Sun

Sheridan girl raises, shows rabbits at Gratiot Fair

Ella Gardner has raised rabbits practically from birth. At 10, she’s competed at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth for half her life. This year, Ella, a sixth grade student at Greenville Middle School, brought Fudge and Olive, who are Polish and Holland lop rabbits, respectively, and spent most of the week showing and tending to the furry creatures in the small animal barn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Gov. Whitmer appoints Amy Clapp as new 49th Circuit Court judge of Mecosta & Osceola Counties

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Mecosta County Prosecutor Amy Clapp as the new 49th Circuit Court Judge of Mecosta and Osceola Counties. Clapp takes over for Scott Hill-Kennedy who retired. According to a press release, the appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will begin on August 22nd and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2025.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#New Village#1850s#The Alma Enterprise#Alma Roller Mills#Union School#Alma College
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Have You Seen This Huge (and Pretty Unique) Pet Store in Lansing?

A recent Tiktok showing the inner workings of a very popular pet store in Lansing has now gone viral. Now, perhaps you, the reader, are very familiar with this pet store. However, I had never heard of it until today and I don't understand how. Preuss Pets, in Lansing, is owned by people who have been in the pet industry for over 40 years, according to their Facebook page.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLive

Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
OWOSSO, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy