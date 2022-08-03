Read on thegame730am.com
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Morning Sun
Isabella sentencings for July 25-29
Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Morning Sun
Sheridan girl raises, shows rabbits at Gratiot Fair
Ella Gardner has raised rabbits practically from birth. At 10, she’s competed at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth for half her life. This year, Ella, a sixth grade student at Greenville Middle School, brought Fudge and Olive, who are Polish and Holland lop rabbits, respectively, and spent most of the week showing and tending to the furry creatures in the small animal barn.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Gov. Whitmer appoints Amy Clapp as new 49th Circuit Court judge of Mecosta & Osceola Counties
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Mecosta County Prosecutor Amy Clapp as the new 49th Circuit Court Judge of Mecosta and Osceola Counties. Clapp takes over for Scott Hill-Kennedy who retired. According to a press release, the appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will begin on August 22nd and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2025.
Have You Seen This Huge (and Pretty Unique) Pet Store in Lansing?
A recent Tiktok showing the inner workings of a very popular pet store in Lansing has now gone viral. Now, perhaps you, the reader, are very familiar with this pet store. However, I had never heard of it until today and I don't understand how. Preuss Pets, in Lansing, is owned by people who have been in the pet industry for over 40 years, according to their Facebook page.
abc12.com
Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
Michigan State University Goes on Lockdown After Bomb Threat
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
