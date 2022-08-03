In My View: NCAA’s inconsistencies lead to issues

Read on www.wilx.com
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on taking over cornerbacks and facility renovation complications
EAST LANSING – Michigan State began fall camp practice on Thursday morning and Mel Tucker was in a familiar place. The third-year head coach of the Spartans was working with cornerbacks, leading them through individual drills. Tucker is a former defensive back at Wisconsin and secondary coach by trade so it’s a comfortable spot.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
saturdaytradition.com
Darius Snow opens up on position change with Michigan State defense
Darius Snow opened fall camp at Michigan State with some big move this off-season. In 2022, Snow has moved from safety to linebacker for the Spartans. Snow was a 3-star recruit from Carrollton, Texas, as the 437th top-rated prospect and 28th best outside linebacker for the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
A Healthy Dose Of Fear Drives Xavier Henderson In His Final Season As A Spartan
Michigan State's fifth-year senior safety is ready for one last ride in East Lansing
markerzone.com
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN TERMINATES MEN'S HEAD HOCKEY COACH FOLLOWING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Mel Pearson has reportedly been terminated as the University of Michigan Wolverines Men's Head Coach. In light of allegations of mistreatment among other things, news of his termination dropped today:. There is no word on who will replace Pearson, and the official announcement is expected on Friday, August 5th.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker launches unique NFT opportunity with Spartans
Mel Tucker is putting out a unique collection opportunity for Michigan State fans. Thursday morning, the head coach of the Spartans announced the creation of “NFTuck.” It will be an opportunity for fans to purchase collectibles from Tucker’s vault of personal items. Tucker also announced all proceeds...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football adds preferred walk-on Brandon Lewis
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from Lansing Catholic High School defensive back Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon. Lewis’ commitment comes nearly a month after he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Spartans in early July. Lewis is not rated or ranked, according to...
WILX-TV
Lansing All City Golf Tournament Set to Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd annual Lansing all city golf championship begins at 8am Friday at both Michigan State courses, Forest Akers East and West. A field of more than 140 players will take part in several different divisions. It’s a 54 hole tournament with the final round set for Sunday. Pairings and scores will be posted at www.glaga.org.
New Owosso football coach sees his hiring as win-win situation for everyone
FLINT – Ron Tyner and Owosso appear to be a perfect fit for each other. Actually, for everybody involved with the Trojans football program.
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Beat West Michigan Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts beat the incoming rain and the West Michigan Whitecaps Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Field, 8-1. The six game series is now even at a win apiece after West Michigan won 15-8 Tuesday night. The series resumes at 7:05pm Thursday. The Lugnuts now have a 13-19 second half record in the Midwest League, 38-60 on the season with 34 games remaining and likely will miss the playoffs.
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Liam Vandermoere
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Liam Vandermoere from Potterville. Liam is 7 years old and goes to St Mary’s School in Charlotte. He plays 8-under travel baseballfor the Hawks out of Howell. He also loves football, basketball and golf. If you know...
WILX-TV
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
Comfortable on the mower and in the board room, new MIS president ready for NASCAR weekend
BROOKLYN, MI – If you drive by Michigan International Speedway and see a guy mowing the grass, it might not be a maintenance worker. It may be the new track president. “It sounds funny, but being on a lawn mower, you kind of get to see things from a different perspective,” said Joe Fowler, 43, who became the president of MIS in November. “You get to see buildings and things that might need to be touched up. Or you’ll go to a different part of the property and see an area you haven’t seen before.”
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
WILX-TV
Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity. Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.
lansingcitypulse.com
Is East Lansing’s best Greek restaurant inside a sports bar?
The word “shish” means “skewer,” and shish kebabs are what give the dish its Greek kick. They’re essentially just skewered chicken cubes that have been grilled and then plucked into a big pile. Flavorful. Satisfying. Affordable and filling.”. You don’t have to be a Michigan...
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
