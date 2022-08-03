ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Large fire erupts at warehouse outside Moscow, 11 injured

ABC News
 4 days ago

A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

UPI News

Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Several people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Pakistan, including two high-ranking military officials, authorities said on Tuesday. The chopper went missing near Balochistan on Monday and the aircraft was later found near Musa Goth in Lasbela district. The Inter-Services Public Relations Office...
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says

Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
Daily Mail

Top Putin weapons designer, 46, dies in mysterious circumstances 'undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression' as war rages in Ukraine

One of Vladimir Putin's top weapons designers has died in mysterious circumstances as he 'underwent treatment to combat anxiety disorders and depression'. Dmitry Konoplev, 46, headed the defence-related Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which is behind the lethal Pantsir missile system used in the war in Ukraine. In total, the organisation...
ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

