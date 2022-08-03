Read on atlantafi.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially the 9th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time
The records just keep on falling as Top Gun: Maverick continues its reign at the box office. The film crossed the $623 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday which moves it up to ninth place for all-time highest-grossing films in America. According to Forbes, Top Gun: Maverick...
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
Popculture
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
People
Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Had to Bow Out of Black Panther 2 Due to Nope Scheduling Conflict
Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role as W'Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Wednesday, sources confirmed to Variety that though he was asked to return, Kaluuya, 33, had already committed to starring in Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film Nope and therefore had to turn down the role.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand
If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
Collider
First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying
Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’
The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
NME
‘Prey’ receives rave first reactions: “The best Predator film since the original”
Prey, the latest Predator film, has received rave reactions from critics ahead of its release on Disney+. A prequel to the first four instalments of the Predator franchise, the film takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1719, as a highly skilled warrior protects her tribe from an evolved alien that hunts humans for sport.
‘Elvis’: Young Elvis Presley Actor Chaydon Jay Pays a Visit to Graceland
For some time, superhero films dominated the box office. While the fight for box office supremacy appeared to be pitted against Marvel and DC, this summer, it appears the trend has broken with films like Top Gun: Maverick continuing to break records. It isn’t just Tom Cruise that is thrilling audiences as the film Elvis recently crossed the $100 million milestone. With Elvis proving another success for Warner Brothers, the movie about the “King of Rock and Roll” has made a staggering $170 million worldwide. That number continues to climb.
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28
Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
Popculture
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Digital Trends
The best adult performances in the Harry Potter franchise, ranked
Now that it has been with us for more than two decades, the Harry Potter franchise has churned an impressive number of great performances. Venerable British actors of all ages were assembled to take part in the series, and between the original franchise and the Fantastic Beasts films, many of them delivered great work.
A Look Back at a Few TV Classics
In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.
