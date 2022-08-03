Sam Morsy: Ipswich skipper's relationship with head coach Kieran McKenna 'couldn't be better'

Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.Liverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start after they lost out on last...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO