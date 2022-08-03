Sam Morsy: Ipswich skipper's relationship with head coach Kieran McKenna 'couldn't be better'

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton
Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking about Tyler Morton after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal for the midfielder. A move to Ewood Park has become no stranger to young Reds recently with both Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson spending time at the Championship club. As...
James Maddison told sealing Newcastle transfer would be ‘step forward’ in his career from Leicester
JAMES MADDISON should get in the car and drive to Newcastle to take a "step forward" in his career, according to Danny Mills. The Leicester playmaker, 25, is the subject of a hot pursuit from the Magpies as Eddie Howe desperately tries to add attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.
'Top Player'- Former Manchester City Defender Joleon Lescott Praises Kalvin Phillips
Former Manchester City player Joleon Lescott has been full of praise for new signing Kalvin Phillips, labelling the midfielder a 'top player' thanks to his versatility.
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
Everton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Frank Lampard will face his former side as Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park in their Premier League season opener tonight.Lampard was appointed Everton boss last season, his first job since being sacked by Chelsea the previous year, and the club narrowly avoided relegation.Everton look set to face a similar battle this season after losing Richarlison while Chelsea’s place in the top four looks under threat after Arsenal and Manchester United strengthened over the summer.Thomas Tuchel has added Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to his side after a busy summer of transfer business under the club’s new...
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham
Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.Liverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start after they lost out on last...
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
Cardiff City and Norwich City charged after melee during season opener
Cardiff City and Norwich City have both been charged by the FA following second half pitch melee in their Championship fixture on Saturday, 30 July. The melee erupted in the second half the game, which Cardiff City won 1-0, after a foul by Joe Ralls on Teemu Pukki. It is...
Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale to Chelsea
Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage - son of Robbie - is attracting loan interest from Championship and League One sides after impressing during pre-season tour
A number of Championship and League One are exploring a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. The 19-year-old - son of pundit and former player Robbie - impressed manager Erik ten Hag during the club's recent summer tour and a decision over plans for this season is expected over the coming week.
I gave Neil Warnock the England job on Football Manager and he won the World Cup
Me: "Neil, were you ever offered the England job?" Me: "Would you have taken it if they approached you?" NW: "You're joking? It's the worst job in the world. You can't win." Me: "Well then, let's make it happen..." He may have announced his retirement from football this year after...
Wales: Palace sign Hughes and Filbey and Soper joins Charlton
Wales internationals Elise Hughes and Anna Filbey have joined Championship side Crystal Palace, while goalkeeper Poppy Soper has switched to Charlton. Defender Filbey, 22, and 21-year old forward Hughes, left Charlton in May and join Palace along with 13 other new arrivals signed this summer. Soper, 20, has joined the...
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Manager | Frank Lampard
Team Games Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals For/Gm Goals Against Goals Against/Gm Pts/Gm. Martinez (EFC) 143 62 37 44 239 1.67 192 1.34 1.56. Moyes (EFC) 518 221 133 164 743 1.43 635 1.23 1.54. Average (EFC) 128 54 31 42 188 1.48 165 1.42 1.45. A Tale Of...
Vieira on 'difficult' pre-season, team news and being ready for 'challenge'
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups. Here's what else he...
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
It's another four-two split of games for the second weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures in season 2022-23. Every team that was at home last week is away this weekend and vice versa. Here's the team news and stats... Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00BST) Loan defender Liam Scales returns to...
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager targets eight signings after 'clearing the decks'
Bristol Rovers need eight new signings this summer after "clearing the decks" of players who are no longer needed, says manager Joey Barton. Winger Alex Rodman, midfielder Zain Westbrooke and defender Trevor Clarke have all been told they are likely to have played their last matches. Six players have been...
Nottingham Forest charged by FA for pitch invasion following Championship play-off semi-final win against Sheffield United.
Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their fans invaded the pitch following their Championship play-off semi-final last season. Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties at the City Ground after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate. A Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Blades captain Billy...
