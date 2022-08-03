23 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Read on kxrb.com
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL・
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44
A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
Shania Twain's Not Just a Girl Trailer Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair
Watch: Harry Styles & Shania Twain's ICONIC Coachella 2022 Duet. From this moment on, Shania Twain is telling her side of the story. The iconic country singer, 56, is diving deep into the trials and tribulations that she has experienced throughout her legendary career in the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl released on July 20.
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Loretta Lynn Reacts To Chapel Hart’s Viral ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition
Country Music legends Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton both had high praise for Chapel Hart’s recent America’s Got Talent performance. Parton gave the trio a huge compliment, while Lynn requested that they perform one of her songs next. On Tuesday night, the America’s Got Talent judges were blown...
Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville
Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Reveals Hilarious Reasons Why He Loves Having Gwen Stefani on the Show
Blake Shelton loves having his wife Gwen Stefani on The Voice with him, but maybe not for the reason you would expect. The premiere of The Voice Season 22 is mere weeks away after a long hiatus. Fans will be able to see how Camila Cabello fares as the new coach against former ally John Legend. Cabello helped Legend as a Battle Advisor back in Season 21. It will also be fascinating to observe how Cabello compares to husband-and-wife act Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music
It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
