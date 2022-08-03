Lightning Round: Victor Hedman buys a soccer team, well at least part of one

Read on www.rawcharge.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Where could former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues play next season?
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Yardbarker
3 Flyers Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers must have a big bounce-back season in 2022-23 to avoid a rebuild. They didn’t help the situation at forward but added reinforcements on the back-end. Overall, the 2021-22 season was a disaster with injuries piled up from the start and tons of prospects coming through to gain some NHL experience.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers sign Yamamoto to two-year extension
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Kailer Yamamoto with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.1 million. Set to begin his third full season with the Oilers in 2022-23, Yamamoto reached career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season.
Yardbarker
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites
Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
For Austin Meadows, first season post-Rays has been ‘a disaster’
DETROIT — Austin Meadows has had some tough times before. But nothing like this season. Traded unexpectedly by the Rays to the Tigers at the end of spring training, he has been limited to 36 games. In order, he has been sidelined by: vertigo, COVID-19 and soreness in both Achilles’ tendons.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Dallas Stars
Welcome to 2022 Offseason Trade Targets, where we’ll examine several teams the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in doing business with this summer. From minor moves to blockbuster deals, I’ll cover them all as we dive into some potential trade options for general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.
Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier: ‘I’ll be back, better than ever’
DETROIT — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday that surgery on his left hip went well, he is feeling great and excited about returning to play in 2023. “I am so excited about the thought of being healthy moving forward,” Kiermaier said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “It has been an absolute grind what I’ve played with this last year and a half, and I just want to let everyone know that I’ll be OK.
Yardbarker
Jason Spezza’s Retirement Days Include Adjusting to Scouting Life for Maple Leafs at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
On May 29, the 19-year NHL veteran announced his retirement from the game. At the same time he was announced as the Maple Leafs’ Special Assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas. The details of what Spezza was going to do were left with a broad interpretation, but Dubas did...
Yardbarker
Lightning Will Need Different Defensemen to Step up This Season
Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak have all won back-to-back Stanley Cups. You can add new Lightning defenseman Ian Cole to that rare list, as he was instrumental in helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017. Now, the hard-working 33-year-old from Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be shoring up the defensive holes left by the losses of Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta, and the short-term absence of Zach Bogosian. Joining Cole are newly-acquired defensemen Philippe Myers and Haydn Fleury as well.
Yardbarker
Canadiens 2022-23 Lineup Projection
The Montreal Canadiens have made a few changes this season, especially to the team’s defensive core, with four defencemen traded since last season’s trade deadline. They added a center to help in their lack of center depth as well as a couple of wingers to an already crowded position. As a result, there will have to be a move to free up cap space. Whether that comes with a trade or a player going on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) is yet to be determined, but either way, head coach Martin St-Louis will have many choices to make when preparing his lines for next season.
NBC Sports
Evaluating Ovechkin’s chase for 894 after first year of new deal
When Alex Ovechkin signed a five-year deal last summer to remain in Washington for presumably the remainder of his NHL career, part of the reasoning for his contract was the chance to catch Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 career goals. “Well, you never know,” Ovechkin said last summer. “I’m...
Rays report: New pitcher added, 4-game series at Tigers ahead
DETROIT — The Rays made another move to add depth to their pitching staff, claiming right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis off waivers from the Marlins as they prepare to open a four-game series at the Tigers. Yacabonis, 30, has pitched parts of five seasons in the majors with the Orioles, Mariners...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game
There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
Sabres Could Use Kane but the Cost Could Be Too High
Patrick Kane has been a superstar in the NHL for over a decade, as he continually carries the load for the Chicago Blackhawks‘ offense season after season. With a rebuild well underway, it’s more than likely we will see Kane on the move for the first time in his career. Could the Buffalo Sabres have their eye on him?
