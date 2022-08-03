Lightning Round: Victor Hedman buys a soccer team, well at least part of one

The Montreal Canadiens have made a few changes this season, especially to the team’s defensive core, with four defencemen traded since last season’s trade deadline. They added a center to help in their lack of center depth as well as a couple of wingers to an already crowded position. As a result, there will have to be a move to free up cap space. Whether that comes with a trade or a player going on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) is yet to be determined, but either way, head coach Martin St-Louis will have many choices to make when preparing his lines for next season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO