ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Three & Out: Ernest Hausmann, Dylan Edwards and "Wilder, wilder West!"

By Bryan Munson about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4ZN0_0h38uRXO00
On3 Nebraska/Casey Fritton

This week we take a look at Ernest Hausmann playing as a true freshman, Dylan Edwards nearly month long commitment and a rule change proposal.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Four-star Jamie Kaiser sets commitment date, down to 3 schools

The 6-foot-5 small forward from Burke, Va., will decide between Indiana, Virginia, and Maryland. Each program has hosted him for an official visit. Kaiser also visited Wisconsin and Harvard officially and received additional offers from Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Miami, Ohio State, Illinois, and several others. Kaiser is the No. 93...
BURKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

Notre Dame freshman OL Joey Tanona medically retires

One of Notre Dame’s freshman offensive linemen has seen his playing career end before his first fall semester on campus. Guard Joey Tanona has medically retired and is no longer on the roster, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Friday following the first practice of preseason camp. Tanona suffered a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan football defense: Five storylines to watch during fall camp

Michigan Wolverines football kicked off fall camp Wednesday head of the 2022 campaign. The defense lost a lot from 2021, when it ranked eighth nationally with 17.4 points allowed per game, but plenty of talent still remains. There will be numerous storylines surrounding the defense that we'll track over the next four-plus weeks. Here are the sixmost prominent we'll be honing in on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

WATCH: Spencer Rattler's first preseason camp practice

Watch Spencer Rattler at the first preseason camp practice for the South Carolina Gamecocks, as Chris Clark and Kendall Smith break it down. [Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central South Carolina football Kickoff Party]. [Preseason Camp Special: Subscribe to Gamecock Central and get...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy