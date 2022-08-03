Three & Out: Ernest Hausmann, Dylan Edwards and "Wilder, wilder West!"
This week we take a look at Ernest Hausmann playing as a true freshman, Dylan Edwards nearly month long commitment and a rule change proposal.
This week we take a look at Ernest Hausmann playing as a true freshman, Dylan Edwards nearly month long commitment and a rule change proposal.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0