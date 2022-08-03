ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9al5_0h38tJgb00

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven’t said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russia#Helicopters#Black Smoke#Accident#Istra#Emergencies Ministry#Ria Novosti
CBS Pittsburgh

More than 20 motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least 20 motorcycles were involved in an accident in Allegheny Township. According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road. No one was killed as a result of the crash, but the road remains closed. Four riders were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals while four others were taken via ambulance.The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today, the Riding For The Cure event that helps cancer patients. "Allegheny Township police were dispatched to White Cloud Road and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
CBS News

Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy