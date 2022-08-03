ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.

I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
South Dakota’s latest brewery embraces small town vibe

JEFFERSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will find one of the newest breweries in the state. Jefferson Beer Supply has a passion for crafting brews, but their main passion comes from the community. Co-owners Nicki Werner and Anthony Roark opened their business up earlier this year to a town of 600 people. The weekends are usually accompanied by food trucks and activities including morning yoga and family movie night.
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride

STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota

The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
Biden grants disaster declaration for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.
Kristi Pawn, Open at 18th and Minnesota

Somehow I doubt chess of any dimension is taking place in that building. But “pawn” is probably a better assessment of the South Dakota governor’s power on the national political chessboard than her former title of Snow Queen. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to.
