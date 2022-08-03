A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s

Read on witl.com
Related
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Morning Sun
Isabella sentencings for July 25-29
Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
Morning Sun
One county commission incumbent ousted in competitive races
Five incumbent county commissioners faced challengers Tuesday. All survived except for one in Gratiot County. All results are unofficial pending certification by each county’s board of canvassers. John Lemmerman, part of a three-way Republican nominating race in Gratiot’s District 1, came in second. Dave Owens won the race...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown Lansing Will Begin Two-Way Traffic This Weekend
You've probably noticed recently that there have been some new traffic lights installed and bagged for the time being. They were installed as preparation for this new change. This weekend will start with just two lanes being converted to two-way traffic: Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street. However, we can't drive both ways just yet as crews still have a bit more work to complete before the two-way traffic can begin. They're going to take off the current lane paint and add new paint to indicate the new directions that will be traveled. They'll also be working on some new signal and sign changes, according to Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Building projects proceeding in Reed City
There are two new stores coming to the long-tenured town, in which both will impact travelling greatly. The first will be a gas station and convenience store located on the south corner of Stimson Ave. and N Chestnut St, across from Happy Tails pet grooming. Under the same ownership as Ashton General Store, the store will also provide meat services.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Morning Sun
Sheridan girl raises, shows rabbits at Gratiot Fair
Ella Gardner has raised rabbits practically from birth. At 10, she’s competed at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth for half her life. This year, Ella, a sixth grade student at Greenville Middle School, brought Fudge and Olive, who are Polish and Holland lop rabbits, respectively, and spent most of the week showing and tending to the furry creatures in the small animal barn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
1 Person Hospitalised After A Motorcycle Accident In Mt. Pleasant Mission Street (Mt. Pleasant, MI )
On Sunday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on Mt. Pleasant Mission Street. The injured motorcyclist was airlifted and taken to a hospital. According to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department [..]
kisswtlz.com
County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County
In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
Afternoon storm leaves behind flooding, damage
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a severe thunderstorm hit mid-Michigan, residents are finding damaged trees, debris and flooding scattered across their streets. 6 News has been documenting some of the damage caused by this thunder storm. Below you can see a gallery of images showcasing just some of the damage seen in the greater Lansing […]
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
M-21 detour expected to continue through September in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Work to replace a culvert at M-21 and Durand Road will shut down the state road near Durand starting Monday, Aug. 8, a closure that’s expected to last for nearly two months. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work, part of a $6.2-million paving...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0