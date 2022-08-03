ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Scofflaws Lead the Way To Legalizing Psychedelic Drugs

By J.D. Tuccille
Reason.com
Reason.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on reason.com

Comments / 12

Brian Griga
2d ago

these substances have been pushed under the rug since 1970 its time for a real change is policy and access to right to try substances.

Reply
10
Mary Dixon
2d ago

it is about time that researchers have had the opportunity to examine these drugs without fear of being arrested. I think it's great.

Reply
5
Related
Benzinga

5 States Likely To Legalize Psychedelics

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. As psychedelics continue to gain mainstream acceptance, these 5 states have started the process to legalize psychedelics. Across the USA –as scientific evidence grows that psychedelics such as psilocybin are not only safe to consume, but also...
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
thefreshtoast.com

Are Psychedelics Going Mainstream? Here’s How Many Americans Have Tried Psychedelics

While progress on psychedelic decriminalization and research has been increasing over the years, most Americans are still against it. As people are becoming more open to experimenting with alternative treatments for various health issues, or simply for wellness purposes, both cannabis and psychedelics are coming into play. While it has been confirmed that cannabis is the world’s most consumed substance, with around 209 million people using it in 2020, psychedelics are another story. At least for now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Washington State
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Crenshaw
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Smoking Marijuana#Recreational Drugs#Nine Percent#Americans
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy