August 2: Aretha Franklin Made Historic Television Debut On This Date In 1962

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Jennifer Hudson and Common? A dinner together just set off dating rumors
Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Hollywood’s newest couple? The award-winning artists sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date. According to Atlanta Black Star, Hudson and Common were seen dining at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia called Vedge. An unidentified source claimed that the outing was “cozy and flirty” and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling” between the pair. “Jennifer Hudson & Common… Interesting,” one fan tweeted, following reports on social media. “Not Common and Jennifer Hudson on a date in Philly. Alexa, play Mary J Blige, “We Got Hood Love,” another fan added.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled
Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie
“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
NME
Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”
Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Sings 'Break My Soul,' But Remains Tight-Lipped About Beyonce’s Album (Exclusive)
Kelly Rowland isn't giving up any info! The songstress is staying tight-lipped when it comes to whether or not she's heard Beyonce's hotly anticipated new album. Rowland walked the the carpet at the premiere of Nope at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where she was joined by friend and actress Bresha Webb.
‘What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?’ Beyoncé’s producer on making ‘Deja Vu’
Rodney Jerkins has revealed the story behind the hit single “Deja Vu”, which features on Beyoncé’s second album, B’Day.The R&B producer has worked with a huge list of names alongside Beyoncé, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.Explaining the beginnings of the song, Jerkins recalled how he was in the car with bassist “Jon-Jon” Webb a few days before recording with Beyonce, when he had an idea.“What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?” he told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “She was probably the only female artist that was challenging herself in a way that Michael...
thesource.com
After Six Years, Prince Estate Closes, and His Heirs and Beneficiaries Take Control of His Music and Legacy
After more than six years, the lengthy and often contentious court proceedings surrounding the Estate of world-renowned recording artist Prince Rogers Nelson have finally reached their conclusion. Today, following a hearing at the Carver County Courthouse in Minnesota, Senior Judge Kevin Eide ordered the Prince Estate’s appointed Personal Representative, Comerica...
Former host Chris Harrison is 'leading his best life' after his 'Bachelor' exit, says the show's stylist
Former host Chris Harrison left "The Bachelor" franchise after 20 years when he faced backlash for defending a contestant accused of racially insensitive behavior.
AOL Corp
Priscilla Presley defends Elvis against racism claims: 'He loved, loved being around Blacks'
Priscilla Presley says former husband Elvis Presley "was not a racist." The 77-year-old matriarch, who is promoting Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where they discussed how the iconic singer would fare in the #MeToo and cancel culture era. While Elvis is dubbed the "King of Rock and Roll," questions surrounding cultural appropriation go hand in hand with his legacy.
Surprise, Dave Chappelle Opened For Chris Rock And Kevin Hart, Referenced Brouhaha Over Canceled Gig In Minneapolis
Following Dave Chappelle’s notoriously canceled gig in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday night, the longtime comedian shocked audiences at Madison Square Garden with an appearance onstage with a couple of other heavy hitters on Saturday night. Kevin Hart and Chris Rock were the headliners, but they brought in Chappelle for a surprise round of stand-up, shocking fans. During the performance, the comedian seemingly referenced what’s been going on in the public discourse recently, as well.
Beneath The 12 Soundstages Of Tyler Perry’s Studios Are Buried Bibles To ‘Refocus The Spirit Of The Place’
Studio owner, director, producer, writer, actor, and philanthropist Tyler Perry recently sat down with AARP, The Magazine. According to the media outlet, he spoke about ownership, the influence of his mother, his career, and how he placed Bibles throughout his studio as a hedge of protection for his company. Perry’s...
Collider
Why 'Miles Ahead' Isn't a Biopic, It's a Memory
The concept of telling an iconic musician’s life story through their music isn’t a new one, but it's steadily become one of Hollywood’s go-to blockbuster genres. In the wake of the massive box office and awards success of Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody, musician biopics are being greenlit left and right. In the next few years, we will be getting films centered around Madonna, the Bee Gees, Leonard Bernstein, George Clinton, Bob Marley, and even “Weird Al” Yankovic.
Barack and Michelle Obama Make Surprise Appearance at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival for Netflix Doc ‘Descendant’
Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) kicked off Friday with great pomp and circumstance — and a few bars of “Hail to the Chief” — as Barack and Michelle Obama made a special appearance for the opening night screening of Netflix documentary “Descendant.” When Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning documentary in January, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground signed on to present the feature alongside the streamer and Participant. The documentary, which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision at Sundance, is set to launch on...
