10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August

Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better anytime soon, and what's worse -- we're likely on the brink of a global recession. We need relief, and for many of us, that will come, at least in part, in the form of discounts on retail goods .

Enter Walmart, which is diving into August with a big splash of sales. Shoppers can find prices slashed on a variety of products -- from summer essentials like grills to back-to-school must-haves. GOBankingRates consulted deals experts to learn about 10 of the biggest deals at Walmart in August. Let's have a look.

Dorm Furniture

"August is also off to college time, and for incoming freshmen that can mean having to buy dorm essentials for their first year away from home," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com . "Fortunately, Walmart will have you covered with things like mini fridges for under $100 that will be perfect for stowing in dorm rooms and holding drinks and snacks, as well as 3-drawer plastic carts with wheels to help keep things organized."

Cookware

You'll also find affordable cookware sets, such as an 18-piece set from Tramontina for around $45, reusable stainless steel water bottles for less than $20 and even affordable furniture to make things a little cozier.

For perspective, a set of Tramontina cookware goes for $300 at Williams Sonoma.

Luggage

"If your student is headed off to college, it may be a good time to pick up some new luggage to help them ferry items more efficiently," Ramhold said. "Even if they aren't getting on a plane, roller luggage may be a good investment and you can find smaller duffel suitcases for around $25 at Walmart , and 3-piece sets for as little as $35 as well."

Luggage is infamously pricey. Duffel suitcases sell for as much as $300 at Target, while 3-piece sets easily cost over $100.

Tech

"Tech deals will include things like printers, Google Chromecast and noise-canceling headphones," Ramhold said. "Walmart already offers these items at great prices, but during the month of August, you'll likely see better discounts."

Right now, printers at Walmart go for an average of $100 or so, Google Chromecast costs $40 and noise-canceling headphones retail for as much as $300, so any sales here will be quite refreshing.

Grills

"[At Walmart], the savings for grills will likely be better than what we've seen thus far this summer," Ramhold said. "This is an item that demand will be somewhat decreasing for, even though football season is on the horizon and the tailgate parties that come with it, so it'll be a good time to pick up your preferred method of cooking for less."

Summer Clothing

"There are already fashion clearance deals under $15, and those are only expected to get better during August," Ramhold said.

Cooling Products (Perfect for Heatwaves)

"This isn't a guarantee, especially with much of the country still dealing with a heatwave, but there's a chance that we'll see decent discounts on fans, air conditioners and similar items during August," Ramhold said. "Even with hotter temperatures and a higher demand, these items are still definitely part of the summer-specific category. Because of that, the demand should be winding down, especially as shoppers have likely already purchased these items since the heat waves have been a concern thus far, so discounts in August may be more likely than expected."

Walmart's Summer Clearance Sale

"Walmart has savings on thousands of items from all product categories right now," said BlackFriday.com shopping expert Mackenzie Shand. "You'll find particularly great deals on summer gear like grills, outdoor pools and patio furniture. Some highlights include: up to 40% on patio and garden essentials, 50% off select outdoor pools and up to 50% off bikes."

To give an idea of how substantial these savings are, consider that a bike easily goes for over $200 at Walmart when not on sale.

Walmart's Back-to-School Sale

With many parents struggling to cover the costs of back-to-school shopping, a mega sale as mighty as the one offered by Walmart is a welcome event.

"Right now, shoppers can score up to 75% off select school supplies [at Walmart] and we can expect to see these sales continue into August," Shand said. "Even better than those select deals, several states hold their tax-free shopping weekends in August, allowing you to pick up school supplies, electronics and new back-to-school clothes and uniforms without paying state sales tax."

Walmart's Labor Day Sale

"Although we're still waiting for more details on Walmart's Labor Day sale this year, shoppers can typically find great deals on TVs, furniture, appliances and more at the end of August/beginning of September," Shand said.

