Chamber Member Spotlight: Photographer John Robson Captures the Essence of Northern Colorado

Read on 943thex.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
A Mountain Fine Time: Estes Park Wine Festival August 14, 15
It's hard to resist enjoying wine in a beautiful setting, and Estes Park ranks as one of the most beautiful places in Colorado. Who's in?. Don't let the summer of 2022 pass you by without having done something you can talk about for the rest of the year. The 7th annual Estes Park Wine Festival could be just that. Also, unlimited tastings.
Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer
If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
Lady A postpones performance at Colorado State Fair & North American tour
PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023. In a social media post, the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
lyonsrecorder.org
History: Black Bear Inn, 35 years of 4-star food
The Black Bear Inn was Lyons one and only award-winning, fine dining restaurant, known for its European menu. Today people know the building and the tall “bear motif sign” as a large quilting shop. While the Wyppler’s ran the restaurant for 35 years, the building began as a touristy gift shop, then was a lunch counter for a while, and was finally remodeled in 1973 by George and Franziska Stein into a quality restaurant. The couple also established the name and German cuisine.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
303magazine.com
Grab Your Tartan for the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival
Ever wanted to visit the Highlands of Scotland without leaving Colorado? Starting this weekend, the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival commences with a taste of all that Scottish culture has to offer. The festival, hosted by St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will span from August 6 through August 7 for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
Westminster Police Department is currently responding after threats were made at the campus of Front Range Community College located in Westminster.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Too Busy for the Car Dealership? You Need JJ Vlahos
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you're looking for a car but don't want to spend time hopping from dealership to dealership, then you need to contact JJ Vlahos. Vlahos is an independent auto broker with Centennial Leasing &...
Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado
A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Sturgis Photos: Motorcycle Rally DUI Enforcement Begins In Colorado
The annual migration to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has begun. A lot of Sturgis-bound bikers will be coming from and through Colorado and law enforcement agencies in the state want to help make sure bikers get to their destination safely The goal is to remove impaired drivers and riders from the road.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0