wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
peakofohio.com
ALICE Training conducted at Benjamin Logan
More than two dozen local educators participated in a full-blown ALICE training event hosted at Benjamin Logan Elementary School on Wednesday, August 3rd. ALICE Training helps schools better prepare their most valuable assets — their people — to prevent, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a violent critical incident.
Lima News
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
peakofohio.com
181st Champaign County Fair begins today
The 181st Champaign County Fair begins today in Urbana and will run through next Friday, August 12th. Admission will be $8 throughout the week. The full list of prices for fair events can be found below the fair schedule. Tuesday, August 9th is senior citizens and veterans day and there...
dayton.com
Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals
Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
Sidney Daily News
Animals at the Auglaize fair
Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Benoit, a Grammy-nominated blues singer and songwriter, will perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. For details, and to purchase $25 tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/tab-benoit. World’s Longest Yard Sale. Thursday through Sunday. The 127 Corridor Sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127,...
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule
LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
Troy fire station to install safe haven ‘baby box’ that allows people to safely surrender babies
TROY — Parents struggling to care for their newborns soon could have a chance to give them a better life — no questions asked. Under Ohio’s Safe Haven Law birth parents who feel they can’t raise a child can surrender their baby within the first 30 days of being born.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Police looking for missing man
Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are trying to locate Dalton Ward, 26, of 400 N. Elm St., after he was reported missing Aug. 4. He was last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Aug. 3 when he left a relative’s Walker Street residence to sell a collectible item.
Daily Advocate
Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
