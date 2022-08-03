ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

wktn.com

Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday

A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
ARLINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
MARYSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

ALICE Training conducted at Benjamin Logan

More than two dozen local educators participated in a full-blown ALICE training event hosted at Benjamin Logan Elementary School on Wednesday, August 3rd. ALICE Training helps schools better prepare their most valuable assets — their people — to prevent, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a violent critical incident.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima region celebrates National Night Out

LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

181st Champaign County Fair begins today

The 181st Champaign County Fair begins today in Urbana and will run through next Friday, August 12th. Admission will be $8 throughout the week. The full list of prices for fair events can be found below the fair schedule. Tuesday, August 9th is senior citizens and veterans day and there...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals

Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Animals at the Auglaize fair

Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
NORTH STAR, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Benoit, a Grammy-nominated blues singer and songwriter, will perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. For details, and to purchase $25 tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/tab-benoit. World’s Longest Yard Sale. Thursday through Sunday. The 127 Corridor Sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck

LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.  However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule

LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Police looking for missing man

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are trying to locate Dalton Ward, 26, of 400 N. Elm St., after he was reported missing Aug. 4. He was last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Aug. 3 when he left a relative’s Walker Street residence to sell a collectible item.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
DARKE COUNTY, OH

