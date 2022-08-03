ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
247Sports

BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln

The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022

All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
ClutchPoints

Final MLB trade deadline grades for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were involved in pretty much every rumor that came out during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whoever was rumored to be available, the Cardinals were rumored to be pursuing. It wasn’t totally surprising considering that the Cardinals are battling to earn a playoff spot, and needed some reinforcements in order to make it happen.
saturdaytradition.com

College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership

College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces full home slate sellout for first time in over a decade

Iowa is looking to get back to Indianapolis as B1G West champions in 2022. Once again, the Hawkeyes will try to ride a dominant defense with a host of veterans returning. Along the way, Iowa will play 7 home games on the schedule in 2022. Kinnick Stadium traditionally proves to be a tough venue for opposing teams to get a win, and that should be the case once again.
HeySoCal

Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
The Spun

Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season

Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week. Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today. This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in...
