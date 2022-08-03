Read on espnquadcities.com
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the
Angels blow lead in 9th, beat Mariners in 10th
Taylor Ward’s 10th-inning sacrifice fly brought home the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022
All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
Jude James Discusses Iowa Football Visit
'24 Missouri Receiver Attends Hawkeye Recruiting Tailgater
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
After HUGE July, 4-star Parker Friedrichsen says he has five visits he knows he wants to set
Parker Friedrichsen moved up to the No. 105 ranked player after the recent On3 2023 update. The 6-foot-3 guard showcased his considerable talents in July on the Under Armour UAA Circuit, averaging 19.3-points and 2.9-assists, shooting 43.6-percent from three for the month. “This summer, I wanted to win games,” Friedrichsen...
2023 Four-Star Recruit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue Basketball
Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023.
Final MLB trade deadline grades for the Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals were involved in pretty much every rumor that came out during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whoever was rumored to be available, the Cardinals were rumored to be pursuing. It wasn’t totally surprising considering that the Cardinals are battling to earn a playoff spot, and needed some reinforcements in order to make it happen.
College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership
College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
Iowa announces full home slate sellout for first time in over a decade
Iowa is looking to get back to Indianapolis as B1G West champions in 2022. Once again, the Hawkeyes will try to ride a dominant defense with a host of veterans returning. Along the way, Iowa will play 7 home games on the schedule in 2022. Kinnick Stadium traditionally proves to be a tough venue for opposing teams to get a win, and that should be the case once again.
Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
Cardinals sweep DH with Cubs, grab share of division lead
Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, powering the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Chicago
Northwestern to open season against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland
CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports it's another game postponed by the pandemic. It was originally supposed to be the Illini and Nebraska in Dublin last year, but that game ended up being played in Champaign.
Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season
Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week. Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today. This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in...
