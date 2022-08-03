ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
FanSided

Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason

In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors' tax bill and what else to watch in 2023 NBA free agency

The NBA offseason never stops. More than 160 players have already signed new contracts, and the vast majority of roster spots are filled heading into training camp in September. But there are still plenty of storylines to keep an eye on -- and we're not just talking about the futures of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom will have an impact not only on this season but on the summer of 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position

The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
NBA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says

LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
Bleacher Report

New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz

The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal

Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Bleacher Report

Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy