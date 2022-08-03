Read on bleacherreport.com
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Rare Photo of Young Steph Curry Guarding Legendary NBA Player Revealed
As a child, Steph Curry was playing with NBA players.
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
Shaq sounds off on Kevin Durant's leadership: 'You don't want to make it work'
Kevin Durant has been criticized for how he's handled his business ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Now that he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the criticism is similar to what it was six years ago. The latest backlash...
ESPN
LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors' tax bill and what else to watch in 2023 NBA free agency
The NBA offseason never stops. More than 160 players have already signed new contracts, and the vast majority of roster spots are filled heading into training camp in September. But there are still plenty of storylines to keep an eye on -- and we're not just talking about the futures of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom will have an impact not only on this season but on the summer of 2023.
LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story On Thursday
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted something to his Instagram story on Thursday. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season for their fourth title in eight seasons.
Magic Johnson Says the NBA Should Retire No. 6 in Honor of Bill Russell
Bill Russell didn't break the NBA's color barrier as Jackie Robinson did for Major League Baseball; that distinction belongs to another former Celtic, Chuck Cooper. He did so in 1950, three years after Robinson's historic MLB debut. But Russell's made a profound and everlasting impact on sports and ...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position
The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz Talk Trade Featuring Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade headlined by Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday the conversations took place a "few weeks ago." Here's a look at the proposed deal:. To New York: Donovan Mitchell. To Los...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says
LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
Bleacher Report
New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz
The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
Bleacher Report
Report: Rockets Preserving Cap for '23 Free Agency in Kevin Porter Jr. Contract Talks
The Houston Rockets are reportedly prioritizing saving salary-cap space for next offseason in their contract talks with guard Kevin Porter Jr. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets are seeking a team-friendly deal with Porter since they want to be players on the free-agent market in 2023. Scotto...
Bleacher Report
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Says Lakers' Austin Reaves Should Run with 'Hillbilly Kobe' Nickname
The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma said Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves should embrace the "Hillbilly Kobe" nickname. Kuzma said Thursday on The Draymond Green Show he thinks the moniker is "lit" and the four-time NBA champion agreed. "You better embrace that one," Green...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Thinks Kevin Durant Would Be A Great NBA Owner For An Expansion Team In Seattle: "They Would Be Over The Moon, He Would Do An Unbelievable Job."
The talks of the NBA eventually expanding to include 2 new teams keep getting stronger every time we hear something new about it. Recently, LeBron James openly came out to announce his intention of owning a franchise in Las Vegas. If Vegas is one destination, where would the other team...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency
It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Claps Back At Shaquille O'Neal's Criticism Of Kevin Durant's Trade Request: "Shaq Did The Exact Same Thing Not Once But Twice."
Kevin Durant's trade request is what most people in the NBA world are talking about right now, and we are all awaiting the result. It is unclear where discussions between the Brooklyn Nets and other teams stand at this very moment, but thus far, the Nets have clearly not liked any of the offers.
