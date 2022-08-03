ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years

The Seattle Mariners are welcoming new addition Luis Castillo to the team with a monster performance. On the road against Gerrit Cole, they are outclassing the New York Yankees. They posted six runs in the first inning thanks to three home runs. Cole allowed a single to Adam Frazier and a walk to Jesse Winker […] The post Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
