Mariposa County, CA

Oak Fire: Crews reach 83% containment, acreage holds steady at 19,244

ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

Crews are inching closer to full containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight and containment increased to 83%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22nd.

Tuesday afternoon, officials said that all fire advisements have been lifted.

The only evacuation orders remaining are for East of Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Subdivisions to Devils Gulch and North of Footman Ridge.

CAL FIRE reports that 127 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

Areas including Triangle Road, some parts of Lushmeadows Subdivision, and all addresses on Highway 140 are now open, but only for residents who live in the area.

created by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Governor Newsom secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

An evacuation center that was set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School officially closed Wednesday afternoon.

However, the local assistance center set up at Mariposa County High School will remain open through Thursday because of the demand. It will be open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Animal evacuation centers:

  • Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

  • Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

  • Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

  • Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

    • Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

