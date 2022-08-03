Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are preparing for a massive year as they hope to make a run at a Super Bowl with their new quarterback. Right now in training camp, the team is going through a “mental rep” period. In case you didn’t know, Wilson absolutely loves that stuff. To refresh your mind: […] The post ‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO