Karen Pirie — release month, trailer, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Karen Pirie is a brand new crime drama coming to ITV. Following on from Grace , ITV has another feature-length crime miniseries that's based on the works of another massively popular crime writer.

This time, ITV has turned to legendary Scottish author, Val McDermid . The Karen Pirie miniseries is based on the first Karen Pirie novel, The Distant Echo , and has been adapted by Emer Kenny. Val promises that "audiences are in for a treat"!

Since Karen Pirie is coming from World Productions (the same company behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard !) it's almost guaranteed to become one of the best ITV dramas .

Here’s everything you need to know about Karen Pirie...

When is Karen Pirie on TV?

The series was first announced in 2021, but we still don't have an exact release date just yet.

As of our latest update, ITV has only confirmed that the series will begin airing this September. As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to update this guide again.

Will Karen Pirie be shown in the US?

There are currently no plans to show the drama in the US, but this is likely to change and we will update this guide as soon as anything is confirmed.

How many episodes of Karen Pirie are there?

The first series of Karen Pirie will be three episodes long, and each episode will run for 120 minutes.

Karen Pirie cast

Lauren Lyle ( Outlander ) will star as the titular detective. According to ITV, Karen is “a young and fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and tenacious desire for the truth.”

Lauren says: “I am completely overjoyed to be bringing the formidable force that is DS Karen Pirie to life through Emer Kenny's slick adaptation. The world Emer has created using the backbone of Val McDermid's much-loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately.

“I couldn't ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining. I'm so thankful to Val, Emer, World Productions and ITV for welcoming me wholeheartedly on board.”

Joining Lauren are Emer Kenny ( Harlots ) as Karen’s friend River Wilde, Chris Jenks ( Sex Education ) as Jason ‘Mint’ Murray and Zach Wyatt ( Blithe Spirit ) as DS Phil Parhatka.

Anna Russell-Martin ( Casualty ) will play teenage murder victim Rosie Duff, and Jhon Lumsden ( Pancake ), Jack Hesketh ( Besa ) and Buom Tihngang ( Death in Paradise ) will play Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz, Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie and Alex Gilbey, the three students originally suspected of her murder.

Michael Schaeffer ( The Salisbury Poisonings ), Ariyon Bakare ( His Dark Materials ) and Alec Newman ( Unforgotten ) will play the adult versions of the three boys.

Karen Pirie plot

ITV has revealed what will happen in the first episode! We’ll see DS Pirie reopening the historic case of Rosie Duff’s murder twenty fives years on after the cold case becomes the subject of a provocative true-crime podcast.

Rosie was originally found murdered in the Scottish university town of St Andrews back in 1996, and three drunken students (Tom, Jason and Alex) were discovered at the scene who claimed to have found the body. Although suspicions fell upon the boys, there was a lack of forensic evidence, so no charges were made.

Now the case is back in the public eye, it appears that someone is willing to risk everything to keep the truth hidden. Do the three men know more than they let on all those years ago? How flawed was the original investigation? Will Karen finally uncover the truth of what happened that fateful evening?

Is there a Karen Pirie trailer?

Yes! ITV has finally given us our first look at Karen Pirie with this teaser trailer. In it, we get a brief glimpse at Karen in action on the case. Although we don't get to see very much, there's a quick look at the crime scene, and what looks like a passionate kiss between Karen and DS Parhatka! Check it out below:

