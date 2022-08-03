ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Vin Scully once shared the story of how he fell in love with baseball

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away on Tuesday. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vin Scully lived to be 94 years old, and he spent nearly all of that time as a baseball fan. In fact, the late broadcaster once shared with viewers the moment he fell in love with baseball.

Scully was calling his final game ever — the Dodgers’ final regular season game, which was a 7-1 loss at San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.

What was the significance of that date? It was exactly 80 years to the day from when Scully first became a fan.

Scully told the story during that final broadcast of how he first came to love baseball. It happened on Friday, Oct. 2, 1936 when the New York Yankees beat the New York Giants 18-4 in Game 2 of the World Series.

(Shhh, don’t tell anyone, but Scully actually began as a New York Giants fan.)

Scully was only eight years old when he became a baseball fan. 14 years later, he became an announcer for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The legendary announcer went on to call Dodgers games for 67 years. In total, he called 25 World Series, 12 All-Star Games, 21 no-hitters and three perfect games. And at the age of 25, he became the youngest announcer ever to call the World Series.

