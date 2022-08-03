Read on www.yardbarker.com
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'
Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday of complications from cancer. She was 45. She had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years. "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family...
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. on State Route 101, which surrounds three-quarters of the Phoenix Metro area. He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail.
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
Bills fans are sending Von Miller 'boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes' at training camp
Von Miller was drafted out of Texas A&M University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He went on to spend the next 10 and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he helped L.A. win a Super Bowl.
NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
Arizona Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown back with team after Wednesday arrest
After a long day in Maricopa County jail, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was released Wednesday night on his own recognizance following a morning arrest on a criminal speeding charge in north Phoenix. Thursday morning, some 25 hours after being taken into custody, Brown was on the football field at State Farm Stadium, running...
QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle
The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
