College Sports

FOX Sports

Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?

The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks

The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
Bleacher Report

Auburn QB T.J. Finley Arrested on Charge of Attempting to Elude Police

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday in Auburn, Alabama, and charged with attempting to elude police. According to WRBL, Finley was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility after an interaction with the Auburn Police Department. Additional details weren't available as of Thursday afternoon, and Auburn University...
Bleacher Report

Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal

Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Bleacher Report

Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks

NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Bleacher Report

Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders Among GOAT NFL D/ST Players Voted in ESPN Experts Poll

Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has been anointed as the best defensive tackle in NFL history by a panel of ESPN experts. Two days after naming the greatest of all time among offensive players, ESPN's panel of 50 experts, reporters and analysts unveiled the best players at every defensive position and special teams.
Bleacher Report

Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant

Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible. The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:. The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps

Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Bleacher Report

NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams

The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
The Spun

Look: Miami Football Strength Coach Is Going Viral

Miami football strength coach Aaron Feld has mastered the perfect "strongman" look. Feld, who was announced as the program's head strength and conditioning coordinator by head coach Mario Cristobal earlier this year, is rocking an awesome mustache — complete with the classic "strongman" curls — during today's media day.
COLLEGE SPORTS

