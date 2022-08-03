Grand Blanc’s Ascension Genesys Hospital Will End Hospital Stays for Kids

Read on banana1015.com
Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
WNEM
First Warn 5: Friday Evening, August 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Rising rental costs are pricing some out as demand for affordable options increases. The average price of median monthly rent in Flint for the first half of this year was $1,243, according to House Canary's National Rental Report. Canadian student-athletes visit Flint...
awesomemitten.com
5 “Unplugged” Family-Friendly Destinations in Flint Michigan
Flint, Michigan has a long history of innovation and automation. It was through the creativity and vision of people like Billy Durant, Louis Chevrolet, and C.S. Mott that birthed Buick and General Motors. Although Flint is no longer “Buick City”, the investment these pioneers made in their city is standing....
Great Lakes Now
Drinking Water News Roundup: Lead levels increase in Flint water, businesses sued over water contamination concerns
From lead pipes to PFAS, drinking water contamination is a major issue plaguing cities and towns all around the Great Lakes. Cleaning up contaminants and providing safe water to everyone is an ongoing public health struggle. Keep up with drinking water-related developments in the Great Lakes area. Click on the...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Scooters Bar & Grill to Host Voices for Children Golf Outing at Swartz Creek Golf Course
Get your team together for a golf outing to benefit Voices for Children in Flint. Voices for Children is an incredible organization that helps children in Genesee and Shiawassee Counties that have been victims of abuse. One in four kids in our area are victims of child abuse, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, and neglect. Voices for Children is often the victim's first stop when they escape those situations and Voices provides forensic interviews, exams, legal help, child and family therapy, and more.
MLive.com
Flint students arrive for first day of school
Linda Boose, a Flint Northern 1972 graduate and Flint Board of Education member, greets students and parents during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 39. Flint students arrive for first day of school.
abc12.com
Curfew imposed for a large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks. Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through 20 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.
abc12.com
Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier. The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. Police say the 30-year-old...
abc12.com
Flint family left homeless after house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family was devastated Wednesday after their home caught fire, which destroyed all of their belongings. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Miami Lane, which is near the intersection of Pierson and Fleming roads on Flint's north side. The...
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
Saginaw resident set for 2-year Peace Corps mission in Ecuador
SAGINAW, MI — Jessica Fehrman has some packing to do. By month’s end, the 26-year-old Saginaw woman will count herself among the first Peace Corps volunteers to serve overseas since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That’s when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 people from 60 nations.
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
Prosecutor wants to introduce new evidence of Crumbleys' bad parenting, 'toxic' family environment
New court filings from the Oakland County Prosecutor are asking a judge to submit evidence of bad parenting in the case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High School shooting.
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
MetroTimes
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
abc12.com
Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
