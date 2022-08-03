Read on www.investorsobserver.com
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
Motley Fool
Why Datadog Was a Dog of a Stock on Thursday
The company recorded beats on both the top and bottom lines, but its guidance was uninspiring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
Investing In This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
tickerreport.com
Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
FOXBusiness
Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out
Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States. Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BYND BEYOND...
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Benzinga
Jones Soda Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 35%, Here Are The Details
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA released ts financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NARI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Dutch Bros a Buy Now?
Recessionary fears and rising costs have beaten down Dutch Bros. Yet it continues to see store traffic increase while Starbucks and Dunkin' decline. The number of drive-thru coffee shop locations is expected to rise faster this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Reports 2Q22 Results, Decrease in Advisory and Brokerage Assets
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), the parent of LPL Financial LLC – the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, released its second quarter 2022 financial results and reported an advisor count of 20,871, up 780 sequentially and 1,757 year-over-year. LPL also reported that total advisory and brokerage assets decreased 4 percent year-over-year to $1.06 trillion.
ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IMOS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
InvestorPlace
DKNG Stock Takes Off as DraftKings Raises Guidance
The company also lifted its forward revenue guidance. DKNG stock is up 12% this morning on the earnings news. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is trending on social media and in the financial press today after the company released second-quarter 2022 earnings data. DraftKings exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and earnings expectations for the period. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance. This development is pushing DKNG stock higher today.
